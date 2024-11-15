Familiar problems haunt UCLA during loss at Washington as bowl path gets tougher

The version of UCLA that rolled into this chilly, wind-swept stadium had a throwback feel.

It resembled the team that struggled so mightily early this season.

Quarterback Ethan Garbers was constantly running from relentless pressure. The Bruins couldn’t run the ball. They forced turnovers but couldn’t do much with them. They hurt themselves with penalties. And their defense gave up too many big plays.

It added up to the end of their three-game winning streak, the Bruins falling flat for the first time in more than a month during a 31-19 loss to Washington on Friday night at Husky Stadium.

UCLA tight end Moliki Matavao (88) stiff-arms Washington edge Isaiah Ward Friday in Seattle. (Lindsey Wasson / Associated Press)

Toward the end of a frustrating night for Garbers, who was scrambling on nearly every play behind an offensive line down to its fourth-string left tackle after Jaylan Jeffers had to be carted off the field, he was flung down for a 12-yard loss on a fourth-down sack with 3½ minutes to go.

UCLA (4-6 overall, 3-5 Big Ten) will need to win its final two games — against USC and Fresno State — to qualify for a bowl game.

Meanwhile, the Huskies (6-5, 4-4) assured themselves of a bowl berth while stretching their home win streak to 20 games.

Washington got a boost from quarterback Desmond Williams Jr. after the freshman replaced erratic starter Will Rogers III and guided the Huskies on three scoring drives, including one that ended in a one-yard touchdown pass to tight end Decker DeGraaf that extended their lead to 24-13 with 5:44 left.

UCLA had intercepted two passes from Rogers in the third quarter — leading to his benching — but turned the takeaways into only three points.

Cornerback Devin Kirkwood’s juggling interception on the Huskies’ first drive of the third quarter gave the Bruins the ball at Washington’s 25-yard line. But UCLA could not pick up a first down and had to settle for Mateen Bhaghani’s 40-yard field goal that trimmed the Bruins’ deficit to 14-13.

Washington’s next drive ended in similar fashion when UCLA linebacker Kain Medrano stepped in front of a Rogers pass and returned it 11 yards to the Huskies’ 39. But Bruins tight end Jack Pedersen lost a fumble and Washington recovered the ball at its own 20-yard line.

A week after its run game produced 211 yards in a victory over Iowa, the Bruins were held to just 52 yards in 33 carries for an average of 1.6 yards per carry. Garbers was sacked six times and completed 27 of 44 passes for 267 yards and two touchdowns.

UCLA could only blame itself for its 14-10 halftime deficit after a blunder contributed heavily to each of Washington’s touchdowns.

UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers looks to throw against Washington Friday in Seattle. (Lindsey Wasson / Associated Press)

The first came when Brody Richter shanked a punt for 16 yards late in the first quarter, allowing the Huskies to take over at UCLA’s 36-yard line. Three plays later, Washington running back Jonah Coleman took a pitch and ran for a 15-yard touchdown and the game’s first score.

There was another huge mistake to come.

It looked like the Bruins had made a stop deep in their own territory late in the second quarter when safety Bryan Addison intercepted a Rogers pass in the end zone. But UCLA linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo hit Rogers from behind on the play, leading to a roughing the passer call that gave Washington a first down.

Rogers eventually connected with Keleki Latu on an eight-yard touchdown pass to extend the Huskies’ lead to 14-3.

But Garbers provided a much-needed answer just before halftime. Having spent much of the first half in scramble mode — losing a fumble deep in Washington territory earlier in the second quarter after edge rusher Russell Davis II stripped the ball out of his hand — Garbers was more elusive in running for two first downs, including one that put the ball at Washington’s one-yard line.

On the next play, Garbers zipped a one-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer on a crossing route and UCLA was within 14-10 with 51 seconds left in the first half.