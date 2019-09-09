Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Odell Beckham Jr. violated NFL policy by wearing fancy watch during game

Browns Beckham Watch Football
Odell Beckham Jr. wore a watch worth more than $250,000 during his Cleveland Browns debut Sunday against the Tennessee Titans
(Ron Schwane / Associated Press)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
Sep. 9, 2019
11:59 AM
Did Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. have big plans after his team’s game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday?

Aren’t there any clocks in Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium?

Doesn’t Beckham own a timepiece that’s a little more disposable than a $250,000-plus limited Richard Mille watch to wear during a hard-hitting NFL game?

These were among the questions raised by Beckham’s surprising decision to wear the designer watch during the Browns’ 43-13 loss to the underdog Titans.

Maybe the former New York Giants receiver just wanted to look extra nice for his debut with his new team — after all, we all know how fashion-conscious the three-time Pro Bowler is.

Or maybe deep down he knew the much-hyped Browns were going to lay an egg during their season opener and wanted to provide a distraction. He finished the game with seven catches for 71 yards and no touchdowns.

Browns Beckham Watch Football
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. takes the field before a game against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 8. The designer watch remained on his wrist during the game.
(Ron Schwane / Associated Press)

Perhaps the NFL got to the bottom of this pressing issue when it spoke to the Browns on the matter Monday. According to league spokesman Michael Signora, NFL rules allow jewelry to be worn during games; however, there is a policy in place “prohibiting hard objects.”

Sounds like Beckham will have to leave his fancy watch in his customized orange Rolls-Royce next time.

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said that’s fine with him as long as his player isn’t being singled out.

“As long as they’re going to enforce that with everyone, I’m fine with it,” Kitchens said. “Let’s just make sure it gets enforced with everybody.”

Chuck Schilken
Chuck Schilken is a multiplatform editor and sports writer for the Los Angeles Times.
