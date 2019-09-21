Pac-12 football: No. 23 California holds on to defeat Mississippi

Chase Garbers threw for four touchdowns, but No. 23 California needed a game-saving tackle at the 1-yard line from linebacker Evan Weaver on the game’s final play to defeat Mississippi 28-20 on Saturday.

Cal (4-0) was in control until the final six minutes, when reserve quarterback John Rhys Plumlee led Ole Miss (2-2) on a late rally to wipe out a 28-13 deficit. Plumlee was stopped by Weaver for no gain on fourth down at the 1-yard line as time expired.

Garbers completed 23 of 35 passes for 357 yards, including TDs of 9 and 60 yards to Jordan Duncan and Jake Tonges on the opening two possessions of the third quarter, setting up the late defensive heroics.

