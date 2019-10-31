Sen. Dianne Feinstein calls Breeders’ Cup ‘a critical test for the future of horse racing’

The future of horse racing is once again brought to the forefront as Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) has challenged the California Horse Racing Board to make sure the Breeders’ Cup goes off without incident on Friday and Saturday at Santa Anita Park or there may be consequences.

In a letter on Wednesday to Rick Baedeker, executive director of the CHRB, she said:

“I believe this weekend presents a critical test for the future of horse racing in California and in the United States,” Feinstein said. “If horse racing can not be conducted in a safe and humane manner that protects the life and safety of horses and jockeys, it may be time to reexamine the future of this sport in our state and in our country.”

So far this meeting, which includes a period when there was no live racing at the track, six horses have died at Santa Anita. Three have died training, including one believed to have suffered a heart attack, and three have died racing. During last year’s entire fall meeting, there were four deaths — three in training and one racing.

Thirty-six horses have died since Dec. 30 at Santa Anita. Feinstein, commenting on the last six deaths, called them “simply unacceptable.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom has also called for increased scrutiny of the sport.

“I’ll tell you, talk about a sport whose time is up unless they reform,” Newsom told the New York Times. “That’s horse racing. Incredible abuses to these precious animals and the willingness to just spit these animals out and literally take their lives is a disgrace.”

Earlier this year, Santa Anita’s owner, Stronach Group, instituted significant reforms in regards to medications and veterinary oversight. The track went more than six weeks without a fatality after Arms Runner went down in the dirt crossover on the downhill turf course on March 31 during the track’s winter-spring meeting. That course has since been closed to sprint racing.

The next death was May 17. There were six deaths from that point until the end of the meeting on June 23. The track reopened for fall racing on Sept. 27. In between those dates Del Mar had no racing deaths and four training fatalities over the seven weeks of its season. Los Alamitos had a three-week meeting with no thoroughbred racing deaths.

Dr. Dionne Benson, chief veterinary officer for the Stronach Group, would not speculate as to why there are more deaths this in this fall’s meeting.

“Until the full investigation will be done, and the information from necropsies is back, it is premature for us to comment,” Benson said. “For our purposes we will continues to try to see what, if anything, can be done and what can be improved in horse safety and welfare. And if we identify anything we will make those changes.”