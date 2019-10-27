Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
A sixth horse dies at Santa Anita since fall meeting started

There have been six horse deaths at Santa Anita since the start of the fall meeting.
(Maria Tama / Getty Images)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
Oct. 27, 2019
3:36 PM
Santa Anita, struggling to regain public confidence with safe racing during its fall meeting, had a sixth horse fatality at the track since Sept. 18 when Bye Bye Beautiful, a 2-year-old filly, broke down on the backstretch Sunday and was euthanized.

Bye Bye Beautiful was running in a six-furlong maiden special weight race when she suddenly seemed in distress because of an injury to her front legs and jockey Tiago Piereira pulled her up. It is the second fatality in three days and third since Oct. 19.

It was the filly’s second race, having finished fourth in her debut at Los Alamitos on Sept. 13. She worked four times since that race. Bye Bye Beautiful was a $210,000 purchase at last year’s Keeneland September yearling sale. She was trained by Eric Kruljac.

It was the 36th fatality since Dec. 30 at Santa Anita. In the spring, the track instituted major safety reforms mostly tied to medication and veterinary oversight. However, despite the additional scrutiny, there have been six fatalities, three racing and three training, compared to four in last year’s fall meeting, which had bigger fields and more races. This meeting has one week remaining.

This is sure to raise the temperature on next weekend’s Breeders’ Cup, which will be held Friday and Saturday. After 30 fatalities during the winter/spring meeting, the Breeders’ Cup brought the idea before the board whether the event should be moved. The board voted unanimously to keep it at Santa Anita.

John Cherwa
John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he writes our Racing! newsletter and also covers big races and does general assignment work for the sports department. After covering nine straight Olympics, he is helping with the Times Olympics coverage but from stateside. He is also an adjunct professor on the business of sports media at the University of Central Florida.
