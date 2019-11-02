Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Sports

What the Dodgers can learn from the Nationals’ World Series victory

1/24
Washington Nationals Manager Dave Martinez hoists the Commissioners Trophy.  (Getty Images)
2/24
The Nationals’ Howie Kendrick after hitting a two-run home run in the seventh inning.  (Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images)
3/24
The Washington Nationals celebrate after defeating the Houston Astros 6-2 at Minute Maid Park.  (Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images)
4/24
Pitcher Daniel Hudson celebrates after getting the last out of the World Series.  (Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images)
5/24
Houston Astros pitcher Zack Greinke reacts after getting pulled in the seventh inning.  (Elsa Garrison / Getty Images)
6/24
Howie Kendrick of the Washington Nationals celebrates with teammate Juan Soto after hitting a two-run home against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning of Game 7 of the World Series.  (Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images)
7/24
Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto as crosses home plate to score on Howie Kendrick’s two-run home run in the seventh inning.  (Bob Levey / Getty Images)
8/24
Washington Nationals outfielder Adam Eaton scores in the eighth inning.  (Alex Trautwig / Getty Images)
9/24
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa celebrates after hitting an RBI single in the fifth inning.  (Alex Trautwig / Getty Images)
10/24
Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel scores on a Carlos Correa RBI single in the fifth inning.  (Rob Tringali / Getty Images)
11/24
Houston Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick reacts after hitting a single in the sixth inning.  (Alex Trautwig / Getty Images)
12/24
Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel hits a solo home run off of Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer during Game 7 of the World Series.   (Tim Warner / Getty Images)
13/24
Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel celebrates with teammate Yordan Alvarez after hitting a solo home run in the second inning.  (Cooper Neill / Getty Images)
14/24
Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals delivers a pitch during Game 7 of the World Series against the Houston Astros.  (Cooper Neill/ Getty Images)
15/24
Houston Astros pitcher Zack Greinke looks on during Game 7 of the World Series against the Washington Nationals.  (Esla Garrison / Getty Images)
16/24
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer walks to the bullpen before Game 7.  (Rob Tringali / Getty Images)
17/24
Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon strikes out.  (Bob Levey / Getty Images)
18/24
Matthew McConaughey, who is from Texas, on the field before Game 7 in Houston.  (Rob Tringali / Getty Images)
19/24
Houston Astros starting picher Zack Greinke throws out Washington Nationals outfielder Adam Eaton during the fourth inning.  (Elsa Garrison / Getty Images)
20/24
Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals during the national anthem before Game 7.  (Rob Tringali / Getty Images)
21/24
Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto waits on deck during the fourth inning.  (Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images)
22/24
Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick at bat during Game 7 of the World Series against the Washington Nationals.  ( Alex Trautwig / Getty Images)
23/24
Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon strikes out during the fourth inning.  (Elsa Garrison / Getty Images)
24/24
Adam Eaton of the Washington Nationals grounds out to Zack Greinke during the fourth inning.  (Tim Warner / Getty Images)
By Jorge CastilloStaff Writer 
Nov. 2, 2019
1:58 PM
Share

For the 31st straight season, a team other than the Dodgers held a championship parade Saturday. For the fourth consecutive season, it was a club that eliminated the Dodgers en route to hoisting the World Series trophy. This year, however, was a little different. This year, the World Series champions weren’t considered the favorites, or even one of them, when the tournament began.

The Washington Nationals did not dominate the regular season like the 2016 Chicago Cubs, the 2017 Houston Astros or the 2018 Boston Red Sox. Those clubs all won at least 101 games.

The National compiled 93 victories after a 19-31 start. They needed to survive the winner-take-all Wild Card game just for the right to face the 106-win Dodgers in the National League Division Series. They outlasted the Dodgers in five games, plowed through the St. Louis Cardinals, and toppled the 107-win Astros. They won their final eight road games and went 5-0 when facing elimination. It was a stunning dash to the first championship in franchise history.

“You have a great year, and you can run into a buzz saw,” Stephen Strasburg told reporters after Washington won the National League pennant. “Maybe this year, we’re the buzz saw.”

Advertisement

The Nationals were that team despite entering the postseason with the worst bullpen, by earned-run average, in playoff history. They worked around the deficiency by aggressively using their elite starting pitchers as relievers; six pitchers, four starters and two relievers, logged 127 2/3 of their 153 playoff innings. That’s 83.4%.

Sports
Letters: Dodgers, Angels fans haven’t forgotten Howie Kendrick
Howie Kendrick celebrates the Nationals winning the pennant on Oct. 15, 2019.
Sports
Letters: Dodgers, Angels fans haven’t forgotten Howie Kendrick
Letters to the L.A. Times sports editor

The lineup wasn’t as deep as some others, but it boasted Anthony Rendon and Juan Soto, perhaps the best one-two punch in baseball, in the middle with a supporting cast around them that produced in opportune spots.

Washington was not the best team on paper. But the 162-game marathon is not a foolproof indicator of the October sprint. Teams catch fire. Teams catch breaks. Some players step up in the moment and others succumb. In short, there is no infallible blueprint to win a World Series.

So figuring out why the Dodgers have not broken through and won a championship during their streak of seven straight division titles cannot be done with a broad brush. Each October is distinct. And this would not even be a conversation if Yu Darvish didn’t get blitzed early and the Dodgers won Game 7 of the 2017 World Series.

Advertisement

But two things can be gleaned from these playoffs. First, great starting pitching remains supreme. Bullpenning has emerged as an effective strategy in recent years, but riding workhouses is the most sustainable pitching approach in October. The Nationals and Astros, both featuring three front line starters, both showed that.

Secondly, the cookie-cutter style offensive approach that has surfaced in the analytics era — relying on home runs and walks while absorbing a high number of strikeouts — is a sound formula for the regular season, when the pitching infrequently reaches a high level, but doesn’t guarantee postseason success.

Dodgers
Kenley Jansen will not opt out of his contract with the Dodgers
Divisional Series - Washington Nationals v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game One
Dodgers
Kenley Jansen will not opt out of his contract with the Dodgers
Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen will not opt out of his contract with two years and $38 million remaining on it, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The Nationals did not solely rely on walks and home runs. They bunted runners over, stole bases and didn’t strike out at a high rate. They hit the ball the other way, deliberately countered shifts and manufactured runs. Players adjusted when necessary. They were diverse in their attack. Even the Astros, baseball’s analytical darlings, stole 11 bases and struck out fewer than nine times per game.

The Dodgers failed to consistently execute in their five playoff games against the Nationals’ elite pitching. They racked up 64 strikeouts, or 12.8 per game. Corey Seager went 3 for 20 with eight strikeouts and is a .203 career playoff hitter in 131 plate appearances. Cody Bellinger finished 4 for 19 with seven strikeouts and is a .178 hitter in 145 career postseason plate appearances.

Justin Turner and Max Muncy were the only everyday players to excel in the series. A few of the Dodgers’ biggest hits came from David Freese and Russell Martin, two veterans in their mid-30s who made one start each. The sample is small and luck is a factor. But the results are the results, and they weren’t good enough for Los Angeles for a seventh straight year.

“I think it’s on all of us,” Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said last month. “But I think human nature is to want to be the hero, which I totally understand. But it’s that in October, I think pitchers feed off that.”

The World Series showcased three impending free agents that could help the Dodgers.

Rendon, a 29-year-old third baseman, should be the most attractive position player on the market. He is a plus defender who overcame injury-plagued seasons early in his career to become an MVP candidate this season.

Advertisement

Strasburg, the World Series MVP, is expected to opt out of his contract. The 31-year-old right-hander allowed eight runs across 36 1/3 playoff innings, good for a 1.98 ERA, with 47 strikeouts and four walks. Strasburg could decide to re-sign with the Nationals without testing free agency like Clayton Kershaw did with the Dodgers last year.

Gerrit Cole, meanwhile, is unlikely to return to Houston. The 29-year-old right-hander led the American League with a 2.50 ERA and the majors with 326 strikeouts during the regular season. The UCLA product and Newport Beach native gave up seven runs in 36 2/3 postseason innings across five starts.

The Dodgers would need to figure out where Rendon fits with third baseman Justin Turner under contract for another season. Signing Strasburg or Cole wouldn’t present that complication. One of them would solidify a starting rotation that could lose Hyun-Jin Ryu and Rich Hill to free agency. This postseason proved the more aces you have, the better your chances to prevail are. But nothing guarantees becoming the October buzz saw.

Sports
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
Jorge Castillo
Follow Us
Jorge Castillo covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement