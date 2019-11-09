Best Game Ever: Jeff Green poured it on against LeBron James and Dwyane Wade

Dan Woike asked NBA players to tell us about the best game in their basketball career. This week: Jeff Green

March 18, 2013: Miami 105, Boston 103

43 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 4 blocks

Utah Jazz forward Jeff Green thought about his best game ever earlier this season when teammate Donovan Mitchell delivered some unexpected news. “Jeff, I used to hate you,” Mitchell told Green. The reason? Green saved some of his best games for LeBron James, Mitchell’s favorite player. And one afternoon in 2013 was better than the rest — a game so good that Mitchell remembered it more than five years later.

Advertisement

“The best game I’ve ever played — statistically — would’ve been when I was in Boston against Miami. I had 43 against LeBron and D. Wade. We lost, though. Of course, it felt different. It’s weird. It’s almost numbing. Everything is just so smooth. You’re not thinking as much, you’re not in your own way as much. Everything was just so fluid. Your movements are fluid, your decisions — they’re more decisive. Everything is just clicking the whole way.”