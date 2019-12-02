Lionel Messi wins record sixth Ballon d’Or; Megan Rapinoe gets her first

Lionel Messi received his record sixth Ballon d’Or on Monday, after scoring 46 times and helping Barcelona claim the La Liga title this year.

In 2015, Messi became the first player to win the prestigious award five times, after also being honored in 2009-12. Cristiano Ronaldo tied that achievement in 2017. Luka Modric won it last year, becoming the only player other than Messi or Ronaldo to receive the honor since 2007.

U.S. star Megan Rapinoe received the women’s Ballon d’Or after leading the Women’s World Cup in goals, winning the Golden Ball as the best player and scoring the goal that started the U.S. to a 2-0 win over the Netherlands in the championship game. She is also a high-profile figure in the USWNT’s dispute with the U.S. Soccer Federation over equal pay.

Ronaldo and Rapinoe were also named FIFA’s players of the year in September.

TFW your dad wins the Ballon d'Or ❤️



(via @francefootball) pic.twitter.com/qKHuKXDiUI — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 2, 2019