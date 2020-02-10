Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Simone Johnson, daughter of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, signs with WWE

Simone Johnson
Simone Johnson
(WWE)
By Houston Mitchell Assistant Sports Editor 
Feb. 10, 2020
4:32 PM
Share

Simone Johnson, the daughter of actor and occasional pro wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has signed with WWE and will begin training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla.

“It means the world to me,” Simone Johnson told WWE. “To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but to carry on that legacy.”

Sports
Markazi: WrestleMania 37 will take place at SoFi Stadium in March 2021
Wrestlemania 37 logo
Sports
Markazi: WrestleMania 37 will take place at SoFi Stadium in March 2021
The WWE will formally announce Monday that WrestleMania 37 will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on March 28, 2021.

“Simone knows she has a lot to learn,” WWE head trainer Matt Bloom said. “She’s hungry to learn and picks the coaches’ minds, and the veteran Superstars’, as well. She’s not going to rest on her laurels. It’s been a short time, but she’s been crushing it.”

Advertisement

Her dad, who wrestled as The Rock, was an eight-time WWE heavyweight champion and one of the biggest stars in pro wrestling history.

Sports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Houston Mitchell
Follow Us
Houston Mitchell is an assistant sports editor, writer of the Dodgers Dugout newsletter and editor of all of the sports newsletters for the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement