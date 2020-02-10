Simone Johnson, daughter of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, signs with WWE

Simone Johnson, the daughter of actor and occasional pro wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has signed with WWE and will begin training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla.

“It means the world to me,” Simone Johnson told WWE. “To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but to carry on that legacy.”

“Simone knows she has a lot to learn,” WWE head trainer Matt Bloom said. “She’s hungry to learn and picks the coaches’ minds, and the veteran Superstars’, as well. She’s not going to rest on her laurels. It’s been a short time, but she’s been crushing it.”

Her dad, who wrestled as The Rock, was an eight-time WWE heavyweight champion and one of the biggest stars in pro wrestling history.