Los Angeles will be home to largest public esports arena on West Coast this summer

Localhost Los Angeles will be the biggest public esports arena in the West Coast. It will be in Hawthorne with a grand opening this summer.
(Nerd Street Gamers)
By Eduardo Gonzalez Staff Writer 
Feb. 12, 2020
10:05 AM
Just in time for summer the largest public esports arena in the West Coast is being built in Los Angeles.

Nerd Street Gamers, the national esports infrastructure company dedicated to powering competitive opportunities for gamers, will build the arena in Hawthorne that will be called Localhost Los Angeles. The arena will allow professional and amateur esports athletes alike or individuals who just want to play video games with friends the opportunity to play on the same cutting-edge gaming equipment used by professional gamers.

“This is going to be an iconic gathering place for the entire community - pro gamers, amateur competitors, and people that just want to have a blast with their friends,” said John Fazio, founder and CEO of Nerd Street Gamers. “Los Angeles is the cultural capital of the gaming industry.”

Rob Johnson, chief operating officer of Nerd Street Gamers, left, and John Fazio, founder and CEO of Nerd Street Gamers, stand where Localhost Los Angeles will be built. It will be the largest public esports arena in the West Coast.
(Nerd Street Gamers)
According to Nerd Street Gamers, Localhost Los Angeles will be 26,000 square feet, which is equivalent to 5.5 NBA basketball courts. The arena will be stocked with 375 high-performance gaming PCs and consoles, along with high-performance gaming accessories, apparel and refreshments for purchase.

The arena will be able to host 120 teams during tournaments, with capacity for hundreds of spectators. It is slated for a summer grand opening.

“This facility sets a new standard for public esports facilities, and matches the scale of the passion and the community,” said Fazio.

Localhosts are public esports arenas that use the same high-powered computers that professional gamers use in major esports tournaments. These public arenas are used to foster a fun, social environment for players of all skill levels to come together, play their favorite games, and compete with friends and other gamers. They are managed under Nerd Street Gamers and are used by high school and college esports teams for competitions. There are already localhosts in Denver, Huntington Beach and Philadelphia.

Leading the design of Localhost Los Angeles is Populous, the global architecture firm that specializes in sports facilities and arenas.

