Sports

MLB announces rules changes for 2020 season

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts checks out a play during an NLDS game against the Senators on Oct. 9, 2019.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts will now have 20 seconds to decided if they will challenge a play.
(Harry How / Getty Images)
By Times staff
Feb. 12, 2020
1:47 PM
Major League Baseball announced rules changes on Wednesday for the 2020 season, including three-batter minimum for relief pitchers, active roster limits increasing from 25-26 through Aug. 31.

The three-batter minimum for relievers will be in place for spring training games. Other pitching changes include clubs carrying a maximum of 13 pitchers during the regular season and postseason.

The changes were agreed to by MLB and the players’ association last spring.

In an effort to speed up games, managers will be given 20 seconds, instead of 30, to declare if they will challenge a play.

Times staff
