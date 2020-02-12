MLB announces rules changes for 2020 season

Major League Baseball announced rules changes on Wednesday for the 2020 season, including three-batter minimum for relief pitchers, active roster limits increasing from 25-26 through Aug. 31.

The three-batter minimum for relievers will be in place for spring training games. Other pitching changes include clubs carrying a maximum of 13 pitchers during the regular season and postseason.

The changes were agreed to by MLB and the players’ association last spring.

In an effort to speed up games, managers will be given 20 seconds, instead of 30, to declare if they will challenge a play.

