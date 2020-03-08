Game Changers

Champions of sport. Champions of causes. Champions period. Here are the bad-ass women who shook up, and are shaking up, the world.
March 9: Role models redefine the futureMarch 9: Role models redefine the futureLegends Simone Biles, Kelly Clark and Ashleigh Johnson discuss the importance of being role models and influencing the next generation of athletes.
March 10: Meet the athletes breaking stereotypesMarch 10: Meet the athletes breaking stereotypesOlympians Claressa Shields, Kim Rhode and Ibtihaj Muhammad share their experiences overcoming stereotypes.
March 11: Sky Brown, 11-year-old future OlympianMarch 11: Sky Brown, 11-year-old future OlympianSky Brown has her sights set on competing at this summer’s Olympics and hopes to inspire more girls to try skateboarding.
The full series
