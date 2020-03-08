Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Game Changers

Portrait of Simone Biles
Simone Biles at Shutters on the Beach in Santa Monica.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
March 8, 2020
3 AM
1

Champions of sport. Champions of causes. Champions period. Here are the bad-ass women who shook up, and are shaking up, the world.

U.S. women's hockey players look for stability in starting their own league
Game Changers Kendall Coyne HP/LP
U.S. women’s hockey players look for stability in starting their own league
Nearly 50 years after Congress passed Title IX, female athletes are still scrambling for a fair shot. In hockey, top Americans and Canadians train with their national teams part-time; the rest of the season, they have only a small pro league that offers twice-a-week practices, weekend games and thin salaries.
A celebration of bad-ass women in sports? Bring it on
Game Changers timeline thumbnail
120 years of women's sports: An interactive timeline
Milestones from the first women in the Olympics to the first woman in the Super Bowl.

Billie Jean King, Nneka Ogwumike and Kendall Coyne Schofield take you inside the fight for equal pay
Game Changers Thumb1
Billie Jean King, Nneka Ogwumike and Kendall Coyne Schofield take you inside the fight for equal pay
  March 9: Role models redefine the future
    Game Changers Thumb2
    March 9: Role models redefine the future
    Legends Simone Biles, Kelly Clark and Ashleigh Johnson discuss the importance of being role models and influencing the next generation of athletes.
  March 10: Meet the athletes breaking stereotypes
    Game Changers Thumb3
    March 10: Meet the athletes breaking stereotypes
    Olympians Claressa Shields, Kim Rhode and Ibtihaj Muhammad share their experiences overcoming stereotypes.
  March 11: Sky Brown, 11-year-old future Olympian
    Game Changers Thumb4
    March 11: Sky Brown, 11-year-old future Olympian
    Sky Brown has her sights set on competing at this summer’s Olympics and hopes to inspire more girls to try skateboarding.

Portrait of Kerri Walsh Jennings
Kerri Walsh Jennings in Hermosa Beach.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

A unique moment in history? 'Women athletes are doing what needs to be done'
Portrait Simone Biles.
A unique moment in history? ‘Women athletes are doing what needs to be done’
Female athletes still face significant barriers. The Times asked a sample of players, coaches and administrators to discuss the pressing issues of the day.
U.S. women's hockey players look for stability in starting their own league
Will the streaming revolution give women's sports the coverage it deserves?
Will the streaming revolution give women’s sports the coverage it deserves?
UCLA softball pitcher, Rachel Garcia.
Will the streaming revolution give women’s sports the coverage it deserves?
The streaming video revolution that is upending the long-entrenched habits of TV viewers is creating more opportunities for women’s sports to get wider exposure.
McNamara: For this soccer mom, joining the club was a decade well-spent
tn-blr-sp-arcadia-burroughs-soccer-20200107-1
McNamara: For this soccer mom, joining the club was a decade well-spent
We live in a country where sports remains our number one metaphor. A national short-hand from which, until recently, most girls and women have been excluded.

The full series

Game Changers
Portrait Simone Biles.
Game Changers
Part 1
Trailblazers
Snow covered mountains.
Trailblazers
Coming March 9
NextGen
Portrait Nneka Ogwumike.
NextGen
Coming March 10

Credits

Photography: Christina House
Photo editing: Sammy Jo Hester, Mary Cooney
Writers: Helene Elliott, Mary McNamara, David Wharton, Nathan Fenno, Kevin Baxter, Tania Ganguli, Jack Harris, Victoria Hernandez, Stephen Battaglio, James F. Peltz
Story editors: Alice Short, Mike Hiserman, Kelli Sullivan
Copy editors: Tim Trepany, Evita Timmons, Andre Vergara, Fernando Dominguez, P.K. Daniel, Steve Horn, Nick Leyva, Matt Tustison, Curtis Zupke, Jim Buzinski
Video production: Nani Sahra Walker, Claire Collins
Video thumbnails: Allison Hong
Interactive timeline: Rahul Mukherjee
Production: Courtney Lewis, Christian Orozco, Lora Victorio
Audience Engagement: Fidel Martinez, Adriana Lacy, Christina Schoellkopf, Louisa Frahm
Research: Michael Darling

