Trailblazers

Michelle Kwan, Billie Jean King, Serena Williams, Megan Rapinoe and more. These women have done more than just excel. They’ve opened doors for the generations after them.
-
Long before the Olympic gold medals and world records made her a household name as one of the most dominating swimmers of all time, Janet Evans never doubted she would have the same opportunities in the sport as a man.
-
Lynn Hill has been the definition of a woman reaching new heights for years.
-
Fans have watched Serena Williams grow up before their eyes. Now she is watching her daughter grow up while maintaining the drive to win. The balance isn’t so easy.
-
“I don’t have a message for women, I have a message for people,” Danica Patrick says.
-
From the tennis courts of Long Beach to Dodger Stadium, tennis legend Billie Jean King has been a pioneer in more ways than one.
-
Jackie Joyner-Kersee has been active as a speaker, an advocate for children’s and health issues, and the head of a charitable foundation that focuses on providing educational and athletic opportunities to kids in her hometown.
-
The last few years, Kayla Harrison has felt mixed emotions watching the Larry Nassar molestation scandal and the rise of the #MeToo movement.
-
Megan Rapinoe has no problem speaking truth to power.
-
One of South Africa’s most talented athletes fights to stay on the track.
-
Kerri Walsh Jennings has long been the face of the beach volleyball world.
-
A pastor’s daughter and humble by nature, Allyson Felix counts her blessings, not her accolades.
-
Until about a year before the 1984 Los Angeles Summer Olympics few people other than devoted gymnastics fans knew who Mary Lou Retton was.
-
Brenda Villa broke barriers as a 5-foot-4 Latina from Commerce who became a decorated water polo player. Now she’s making the sport more accessible.
-
Shirley Muldowney is known as “the first lady of drag racing,” and with good reason.
-
A clever forward with a great scoring touch, Granato played in the first women’s world championships in 1990 and was the captain of the champion 1998 U.S. team in the first women’s Olympic hockey tournament.
The full series
Credits
Photography: Christina House
Photo editing: Sammy Jo Hester, Mary Cooney
Writers: Helene Elliott, Mary McNamara, David Wharton, Nathan Fenno, Kevin Baxter, Tania Ganguli, Jack Harris, Victoria Hernandez, Stephen Battaglio, James F. Peltz
Story editors: Alice Short, Mike Hiserman, Kelli Sullivan
Copy editors: Tim Trepany, Evita Timmons, Andre Vergara, Fernando Dominguez, P.K. Daniel, Steve Horn, Nick Leyva, Matt Tustison, Curtis Zupke, Jim Buzinski
Video production: Nani Sahra Walker, Claire Collins
Video thumbnails: Allison Hong
Interactive timeline: Rahul Mukherjee
Production: Courtney Lewis, Christian Orozco, Lora Victorio
Audience Engagement: Fidel Martinez, Adriana Lacy, Christina Schoellkopf, Louisa Frahm
Research: Michael Darling