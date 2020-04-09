Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Tiger Woods and caddie sued by fan over alleged pushing incident

BMW Championship - Round Two
Tiger Woods and caddie Joe LaCava in 2019
(Sam Greenwood / Getty Images)
By Associated Press
April 9, 2020
8:03 AM
Share

A Florida man has filed a lawsuit against Tiger Woods and his caddie, claiming he suffered injuries from the caddie pushing him out of the way during the Valspar Championship that Woods played two years ago.

The civil complaint, filed Tuesday in Pinellas County, alleges Brian Borruso tried to take a selfie as Woods approached his tee shot left of the 13th green in the third round at Innisbrook, and that Joe LaCava “intentionally shoved” Borruso and caused him to stumble and fall into the crowd.

Josh Drechsel, the lawyer representing Borruso, said the lawsuit was filed two years after the tournament to get a better understanding of the injuries, which were described in the suit as “either permanent or continuing.”

Sports
This day in sports: Tiger Woods wins a fourth consecutive major
WOODS SINGH
Sports
This day in sports: Tiger Woods wins a fourth consecutive major
A look at what happened April 8 in sports history.
Advertisement

Mark Steinberg, the agent for Woods at Excel Sports Management, did not immediately reply to a text seeking comment. LaCava said he had no comment.

Drechsel, meanwhile, issued a public plea for evidence from fans who might have been at the 13th green that day and witnessed the incident.

One video Dreshsel has shows LaCava approaching the fans with his left arm extended saying, “You’ve got to back it up.”

Drechsel says he wants to find the fans who could be heard on another video. One says, “I love Tiger, but I don’t like him,” and another voice is heard saying, “He just pushed him. He just shoved him right out of there.”

Advertisement

Sports
Sports Report: Vote in biggest icon in L.A. sports history tournament (wild-card regional)
Jackie Robinson
Sports
Sports Report: Vote in biggest icon in L.A. sports history tournament (wild-card regional)
Who is the biggest icon in L.A. sports history? Readers get to decide.

The lawsuit says Borruso went to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Woods played the Valspar Championship for the first time in 2018, a key event in his return from back surgeries. Before record crowds, at times standing a dozen rows deep around tee boxes, he came within one putt on the 18th hole of forcing a playoff and finished one shot behind Paul Casey.

Woods was named as a defendant because he employs LaCava, who previously was the longtime caddie for Fred Couples and began working for Woods in the fall of 2011.

Sports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement