UFC 249 canceled after ESPN, Disney halt promotion’s plans

Tony Ferguson, right, punches Donald Cerrone, left, during their lightweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 238 in Chicago on June 8, 2019.
Tony Ferguson, right, punches Donald Cerrone, left, during their lightweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 238 in Chicago on June 8, 2019. Ferguson was suppose to fight Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title in the main event of UFC 249, which was canceled on Thursday.
(Kamil Krzaczynski / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
April 9, 2020
3:37 PM
UFC 249 has been canceled after ESPN and parent company Disney stopped UFC President Dana White’s plan to keep fighting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

After defiantly vowing for weeks to maintain a regular schedule of fights, White announced the decision to cease competition Thursday on ESPN, the UFC’s broadcast partner in a reported $1.5 billion deal.

UFC 249 was scheduled for April 18, and White planned to follow it with weekly fight cards from Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino on tribal land in California’s Central Valley.

White says he “got a call from the highest level you can go at Disney and the highest level of ESPN” on Thursday asking him to stop his efforts. The UFC moved to ESPN in 2019.

