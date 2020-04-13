Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Karl-Anthony Towns’ mother, Jacqueline, dies from COVID-19

Karl-Anthony Towns speaks to reporters after being selected No. 1 overall in the 2015 NBA draft.
(Justin Lane / EPA)
By Dan LoumenaAssistant Sports Editor 
April 13, 2020
1:24 PM
Jacqueline Cruz, the mother of NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns, has died from complications of COVID-19, the Minnesota Timberwolves announced on Monday.

Towns said on March 24 that his mother had been put in a medically induced coma in an attempt to battle her novel coronavirus infection.

The Timberwolves, for whom Towns has played since he was the No. 1 overall selection in the 2015 NBA draft, released a statement that Jacqueline Towns died Monday.

The Timberwolves’ statement read in part:

“Jackie, as she was affectionately known … was many things to many people — a wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. … She was an incredible source of strength; a fiery, caring, and extremely loving person, who touched everyone she met. Her passion was palpable and her energy will never be replaced.”

The two-time NBA All-Star said his father, Karl-Anthony Towns Sr., was treated in late March and released under mandated quarantine for COVID-19.

Towns had made a $100,000 donation to the Mayo Clinic in mid-March with an aim to increase coronavirus testing.

Town posted an emotional video on Instagram after his mother was hospitalized.

“This disease needs to not be taken lightly,” Towns said in the video. “Please protect your families, your loved ones, your friends, yourself. Practice social distancing. Please don’t be in places with a lot of people; it just heightens your chances of getting this disease.

“And this disease, it’s deadly. It’s deadly. And we’re going to keep fighting on my side, me and my family, we’re going to keep fighting this.”

Dan Loumena
