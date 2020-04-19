ESPN’s ‘The Last Dance’ Michael Jordan docuseries: Reactions to the first episodes

The debut of ESPN’s “The Last Dance” documentary series on Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls debuted Sunday evening with Episodes 1 and 2.

The 10-part series, which features never-before-seen video of the sixth and final title run of Jordan, coach Phil Jackson and Co., continues the next four Sundays.

Jordan “was surprisingly forthcoming, candid and eager to discuss a lot of the topics that I think people are going to be interested in,” director Jason Hehir said. “… He was all-in from Day 1. He was an active participant.”

Here are some early reactions to the debut:

Advertisement

I am missing my team!! Friends, family co-workers! Let’s all watch the new documentary “Last Dance” on ESPN and maybe we won’t feel so isolated.

I also wanted to share an amazing opportunity to toast you team and… https://t.co/9xgIiuCfBZ — Jeanie Buss (@JeanieBuss) April 20, 2020

Here is some background on the development of the series:

Michael Jordan’s voice has largely been absent since his retirement. For the next five weeks, that changes. The old footage is great, but it’s not what “The Last Dance” does best. On MJ’s f-bombs, pettiness, sincere reflection and more. https://t.co/awFpXC776W — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) April 19, 2020

Advertisement