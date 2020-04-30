Former U.S. gymnastics coach Maggie Haney suspended 8 years for verbal, emotional abuse

A former U.S. Olympic gymnastics coach has been suspended for eight years for verbally and emotionally abusing athletes.

Maggie Haney, who works at a club in New Jersey, was penalized Wednesday by an independent hearing panel formed by USA Gymnastics.

The 42-year-old coach was credited with guiding Laurie Hernandez to team and individual medals at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. She also worked with Riley McCusker, a member of the U.S. team that won gold at the 2018 world championships.

Advertisement

Both gymnasts reportedly cooperated with authorities in their investigation of allegations that Haney bullied athletes and pressured them to compete while injured.

After her suspension expires in April 2028, Haney may reapply for membership after submitting proof that she has completed Safe Sport courses.