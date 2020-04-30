Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Former U.S. gymnastics coach Maggie Haney suspended 8 years for verbal, emotional abuse

Lauren Hernandez with Maggie Haney after competing on the balance beam during day 1 of the 2016 U.S. Olympic Women’s Gymnastics Team Trials
Maggie Haney, right, shown with gymnast Laurie Hernandez at the 2016 Olympic trials, has been suspended for eight years for verbally and emotionally abusing athletes. Haney was credited with guiding Hernandez to team and individual medals in the 2016 Games.
(Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)
By David WhartonStaff Writer 
April 30, 2020
9:50 AM
A former U.S. Olympic gymnastics coach has been suspended for eight years for verbally and emotionally abusing athletes.

Maggie Haney, who works at a club in New Jersey, was penalized Wednesday by an independent hearing panel formed by USA Gymnastics.

The 42-year-old coach was credited with guiding Laurie Hernandez to team and individual medals at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. She also worked with Riley McCusker, a member of the U.S. team that won gold at the 2018 world championships.

Both gymnasts reportedly cooperated with authorities in their investigation of allegations that Haney bullied athletes and pressured them to compete while injured.

After her suspension expires in April 2028, Haney may reapply for membership after submitting proof that she has completed Safe Sport courses.

David Wharton
David Wharton is a feature sportswriter for the Los Angeles Times.
