Advertisement
Sports

Fired Cal swim coach Teri McKeever admits to some instances of emotional misconduct

Cal Berkeley women's swimming coach Teri McKeever answers questions during a news conference
Former UC Berkeley swim coach Teri McKeever has been suspended three months for emotional misconduct by the U.S. Center for SafeSport.
(Ben Margot / Associated Press)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
Share

Former UC Berkeley women’s swimming and diving coach Teri McKeever has received a three-month suspension and was put on 12-month probation for “emotional misconduct” from the U.S. Center for SafeSport following an investigation into allegations that led to her dismissal by Cal earlier this year.

Attorney Jon Little, who represented McKeever in the SafeSport manner, confirmed to The Times the length of the suspension and probation and that the longtime coach had admitted to some, but not all, of the allegations against her during SafeSport’s investigation into her case.

Little said that McKeever admitted to certain allegations that took place between 2018-2022.

Advertisement

“What she admits to basically is that she cursed, screamed at kids and that she grabbed [Cal swimmer] Emily Gantriis’ arm,” Little told The Times by phone Friday morning, adding that McKeever is sorry for the incident involving Gantriis. “That’s the extent of her admissions.”

The Southern California News Group was the first to report McKeever’s suspension and portions of SafeSports’ confidential report following its investigation.

FILE -U.S. Olympic team head coach Teri McKeever speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials, Sunday, June 24, 2012, in Omaha, Neb. Longtime University of California women's swimming coach Teri McKeever was fired Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 following an investigation into alleged harassment, bullying and verbally abusive conduct, the school said in a statement. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

California

Cal swim coach, accused of years of student-athlete abuse, is fired. She plans to sue

UC Berkeley fired Teri McKeever, women’s swimming and diving coach, after an investigation into “unacceptable behavior” toward student athletes.

Feb. 3, 2023

A former All-American swimmer at USC, McKeever was hired by Cal in 1992 and coached the Golden Bears to four NCAA titles and five Pac-12 championships. She also coached the U.S. women’s swim team at the 2012 London Olympics. But she was placed on leave by Cal in May 2022 while the university commissioned an independent investigation into numerous allegations made against the coach by former swimmers in a series of articles by the Orange County Register that month.

McKeever was fired nine months later after the investigation determined that the coach was demeaning toward student athletes in her program, discriminating against swimmers based on race or disabilities and using abusive language.

“I deny and unequivocally refute all conclusions that I abused or bullied any athlete,” McKeever said in a statement at the time, “and deny any suggestion I discriminated against any athlete on the basis of race, disability or sexual orientation.”

California's band in action against LSU in a regional semifinal in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament

California

Do you call it Cal or Berkeley? UC school may rebrand to Cal Berkeley for sports

A UC Berkeley task force has recommended the school shift its sports identity to ‘Cal Berkeley’ rather than the current ‘Cal’ or ‘California.’

Sept. 21, 2023

Advertisement

SafeSport announced McKeever’s suspension for emotional misconduct on its centralized disciplinary database earlier this week, with few additional details provided. A spokesperson for the center told The Times via email that SafeSport doesn’t comment on specific cases “to protect the integrity of our investigative process.”

According to the SafeSport code, anyone who has been suspended by the center is unable to participate in any capacity at U.S. Olympic & Paralympic events or activities.

“Teri has coached hundreds of athletes. The fact that 19 athletes over almost 40 years are making complaints is a very small number,” Little told The Times. “She’s not Bobby Knight. What she’s a victim and product of, quite frankly, is a USA Swimming, male-dominated coaching system. Look, Teri didn’t do anything that ... that male coaches [haven’t done] all the time. And the fact that Teri is in this is a reflection on female coaches in Olympic sport. To this day, she’s the only woman who’s coached an Olympic swim team.

“And so while it’s not right to grab your athlete’s arm, it’s inexcusable, and while it’s not right to swear and curse — really? These are adult athletes at the top women’s swim program in the country. I’m just — I’m sad that we wasted all our time and resources on this.”

SportsCalifornia
Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a sports reporter on the Fast Break team. He spent more than 18 years with the Los Angeles Times’ Sports Department in a variety of roles. Before joining The Times, he worked for more than a decade as a sports reporter and editor at newspapers in Virginia and Maryland.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement