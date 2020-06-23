Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Tennis star Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus

Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic reaches to return a shot against John Isner during a match in Indian Wells.
(Paul Buck / EPA)
By Associated Press
June 23, 2020
5:36 AM
Share
BELGRADE, Serbia — 

Tennis star Novak Djokovic tested positive for the coronavirus Tuesday after taking part in a tennis exhibition series he organized in Serbia and Croatia.

The top-ranked Serb is the fourth player to test positive for the virus after first playing in Belgrade, the Serbian capital, and then again last weekend in Zadar, Croatia. His wife also tested positive.

“The moment we arrived in Belgrade we went to be tested. My result is positive, just as Jelena’s [is], while the results of our children are negative,” Djokovic said in a statement.

Djokovic has been criticized for organizing the tournament and bringing in players from other countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

Viktor Troicki said Tuesday that he and his pregnant wife have both been diagnosed with the virus, while Grigor Dimitrov, a three-time Grand Slam semifinalist from Bulgaria, said Sunday he tested positive. Borna Coric played Dimitrov on Saturday in Zadar and said Monday that he had also tested positive.

There were no social distancing measures observed at the matches in either country.

“Everything we did in the past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions,” Djokovic said. “Our tournament meant to unite and share a message of solidarity and compassion throughout the region.”

Sports

U.S. Open tennis will take place as scheduled in late August

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2019, file photo, Rafael Nadal, of Spain, reacts after scoring a point against Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday, June 16, 2020, that the U.S. Open tennis tournament will held starting in late August as part of the state's reopening from shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Sports

U.S. Open tennis will take place as scheduled in late August

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave his approval Tuesday for the U.S. Open tennis tournament to be held without spectators Aug. 31-Sept. 13 in Queens.
Advertisement

Djokovic, who has previously said he was against taking a vaccine for the coronavirus even if it became mandatory to travel, was the face behind the Adria Tour, a series of exhibition events that started in Belgrade and then moved to Zadar.

He left Croatia after the final was canceled and was tested in Belgrade.

Despite the positive test, he defended the exhibition series.

“It was all born with a philanthropic idea, to direct all raised funds towards people in need and it warmed my heart to see how everybody strongly responded to this,” Djokovic said. “We organized the tournament at the moment when the virus has weakened, believing that the conditions for hosting the Tour had been met.

Advertisement

“Unfortunately, this virus is still present, and it is a new reality that we are still learning to cope and live with.”

Djokovic said he will remain in self-isolation for 14 days and also apologized to anyone who became infected as a result of the series.

Sports
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement