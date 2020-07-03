This day in sports: Multiple 100-meter dash records fall on same day

For the first time, two 100-meter dash records fell in one day on this date in 1983 during the National Sports Festival at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Evelyn Ashford got matters started when she broke the women’s mark held by Marlies Gohr of East Germany in 10.79 seconds. It was Ashford’s first world record and the time was two-hundredths of a second faster than Gohr’s 10.81.

Fifteen minutes later, Calvin Smith set the world record in the men’s 100 in 9.93 seconds, breaking the 9.95 mark set by Jim Hines at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City.

U.S. sprinters Bob Hayes and Wyomia Tyus both tied world records on the same day in the 1964 Olympics in Tokyo.

In baseball games that were postponed because of COVID-19 pandemic, the Dodgers were scheduled to open a three-game series Friday against the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium. The Angels were set to play the first of three games against the Braves at Atlanta.

Other memorable games and outstanding sports performances on this date:

1905 — Marvin Hart wins the vacant world heavyweight title when he knocks out Jack Root in the 12th round in the final bout of an elimination tournament in Reno, Nev. James J. Jeffries, who referees the fight, had retired and left this title vacant. Hart, who had been beaten by Root in 1902, holds the championship until February of 1906 when he loses to Tommy Burns of Canada

1912 — Rube Marquard of the New York Giants sets a modern baseball record when he wins his 19th straight game of the season in a 2-1 victory over the Dodgers at the Polo Grounds. Marquard is the beneficiary of a potent Giants offense that averages seven runs a game in his first 18 wins. However, the streak ends five days later in a 7-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs.

1951 — Sam Snead, at age 39, wins his third PGA Championship with a 7-and-6 victory over Walter Burkemo at Oakmont Country Club outside of Pittsburgh. It is the first time since Gene Sarazen won at Oakmont in 1922 that the tournament returns to a previous venue. The match-play format calls for a grueling 12 rounds of golf (216 holes) in seven days.

1966 — Tony Cloninger of the Atlanta Braves is the first National League pitcher to hit two grand slams in one game in a 17-3 rout of the San Francisco Giants at Candlestick Park. Cloninger hits his first slam off Bob Priddy with two out in the first inning. His second comes against Ray Sadecki with two out in the fourth. Cloninger also has a run-scoring single that gives him nine RBIs.

1976 — Bjorn Borg of Sweden beats Ilie Nastase of Romania 6-4, 6-2, 9-7 to win his first men’s singles title at Wimbledon. Borg is the first player in the Open era to win the tournament at the All England Club in London without losing a set. He would go on to win 11 Grand Slam tournaments in a career that included four appearances in the final of the U.S. Open without a victory.

2006 — Annika Sorenstam wins the U.S. Women’s Open for a third time in a playoff that gives her the 10th major championship of her career. Sorenstam, who shoots a one-under par 70 in the 18-hole extra round at Newport Country Club in Newport, R.I. , beats Pat Hurst by four shots for the largest margin of victory in an Open playoff in 50 years.

2007 — The Swiss-based Alinghi team successfully defends the America’s Cup, yacht racing’s marquee event, when it beats Emirates Team New Zealand in the deciding race by one second in the waters off Valencia, Spain. The victory clinches the best-of-nine series for the Swiss 5-2.

2016 — Brittney Griner has the sixth regular-season triple-double in WNBA history when she scores 27 points, grabs 10 rebounds and blocks 10 shots to help the Phoenix Mercury to a 95-87 win over the Atlanta Dream in Atlanta. It’s the league’s first since Temeka Johnson produced one two years earlier.

Sources: The Times, Associated Press