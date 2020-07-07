Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson apologizes for his anti-Semitic social media post

Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson has apologized for posting anti-Semitic passages attributed to Adolf Hitler on social media, a day after suggesting that his post containing the offensive language had been misunderstood.

“I post a lot of things that are sent to me,” the two-time Pro Bowler wrote Tuesday on Instagram. “I do not have hatred towards anyone. I really didn’t realize what this passage was saying. Hitler has caused terrible pain to Jewish people like the pain African-Americans have suffered. We should be together fighting anti-Semitism and racism. This was a mistake to post this and I truly apologize for posting it and sorry for any hurt I have caused.”

Earlier Tuesday, the Eagles said in a statement that they “are continuing to evaluate the circumstances and will take appropriate action.”

“Regardless of his intentions, the messages he shared were offensive, harmful, and absolutely appalling,” the team stated. “They have no place in our society, and are not condoned or supported in any way by the organization.

“We are disappointed and we reiterated to DeSean the importance of not only apologizing, but also using his platform to take action to promote unity, equality, and respect.”

Jackson posted the passages attributed to Hitler (their legitimacy has been questioned) Monday on his Instagram story.

Also in recent days, Jackson posted messages in admiration of Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who has been identified as anti-Semitic by the Anti-Defamation League and Southern Poverty Law Center.

Jackson returned to his Instagram story later Monday to address his critics.

“Anyone who feels I have hate towards the Jewish community took my post the wrong way,” he wrote without elaborating. “I have no hatred in my heart toward no one!! Equality. Equality.”