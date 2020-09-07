AFC West preview: Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs will be tough to topple

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. (Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)

2019 | 12-4, 1st in West

Last year in playoffs | 2019

Advertisement

Advertisement

WHAT HAPPENED LAST SEASON

The Chiefs got off to a slow start, losing three of their first four home games. They would rally back and assemble a season for the ages. They went 12-4, had comeback victories over Houston and Tennessee in the playoffs and toppled San Francisco for their first Super Bowl victory in 50 years.

PINNING THEIR HOPES ON

Patrick Mahomes. He’s been an NFL MVP, a Super Bowl champion, has a record-breaking contract extension and is the face of the league. The Chiefs have done a good job of keeping their roster largely intact, and paying their quarterback. This is the team to beat.

KEEP AN EYE ON

Clyde Edwards-Helaire. This 5-foot-7 rookie running back from Louisiana State could help give Kansas City the ground game it lacked last season. Edwards-Helaire, the last selection of the first round, gained 1,414 yards rushing and caught passes for 453 more in his final season with the Tigers.