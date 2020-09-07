NFC South preview: Tom Brady transforms Buccaneers into a contender

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski makes a catch in practice. (Chris O’Meara / Associated Press)

2019 | 7-9, 3rd in South

Last year in playoffs | 2007

WHAT HAPPENED LAST SEASON

The Buccaneers made an incremental step forward from their 5-11 finish in 2018 by going 7-9 yet missed the playoffs for the 12th season in a row. Jameis Winston became the first quarterback with at least 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in a season.

PINNING THEIR HOPES ON

Tom Brady. The six-time Super Bowl winner left New England and signed a two-year, $50-million deal with the Buccaneers, where he’ll have Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and a lured-out-of-retirement Rob Gronkowski as targets. What’s more, he’s playing for Bruce Arians, and no coach is better with quarterbacks.

KEEP AN EYE ON

The offensive line. Tampa Bay desperately needs help there, and used a first-round pick on Iowa tackle Tristan Wirfs. He’s slotted as the right tackle, but he is the team’s likely left tackle of the future. Of course, now’s not the time to have him step in and protect Brady’s blind side.