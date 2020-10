The Lakers lost to the Miami Heat 115-104 on Sunday night in the best-of-seven NBA Finals series. Here are some of the best photos from the game.

Lakers forward LeBron James blocks a shot by Heat guard Tyler Herro during Game 3. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers guard Rajon Rondo and Heat center Kelly Olynyk chase after a loose ball during Game 3. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope fouls Miami’s Jimmy Butler as he drives to the basket in the fourth quarter of Game 3. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers guard Alex Caruso is sandwiched by Heat guard Tyler Herro, left, and forward Andre Iguodala while battling for a loose ball in Game 3. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Lakers center Dwight Howard is fouled by Heat forward Duncan Robinson on an entry pass during Game 3. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Miami’s Jimmy Butler drives for a layup past Lakers forward Anthony Davis during Game 3. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers forward Anthony Davis commits a foul by charging into Heat center Kelly Olynyk during Game 3. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Laker forward Anthony Davis picks up his fourth foul Game 3 by bumping into into Heat center Meyers Leonard. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

