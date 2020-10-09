Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Week 5 NFL picks: Chiefs beat Raiders; Bills defeat Titans

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws against the Patriots.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes against the New England Patriots on Oct. 5. The Chiefs play against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
(Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)
By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
Oct. 9, 2020
4:30 AM
1

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to Pregame.com (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 11-4 (.733); season 46-16-1 (.742).

Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 9-6 (.600); season 35-28 (.556). Off: Detroit, Green Bay. All times are Pacific.

2

Bengals (1-2-1) at Ravens (3-1)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow looks to hand off the ball against the Jaguars on Oct. 4.
(Aaron Doster / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 705.

Line: Ravens by 121/2. O/U: 51.

The Ravens are the better team all the way around, but their defense is vulnerable. Joe Burrow looks excellent so far and could have some early success before Baltimore slams the door.

Prediction: Ravens 30, Bengals 20

3

Jaguars (1-3) at Texans (0-4)

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws against the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 4.
(Eric Christian Smith / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 706.

Line: Texans by 6. O/U: 54.

Teams often get a short-lived boost in the immediate aftermath of firing a coach, and that probably will happen for the Texans. Besides, Houston is a little better than Jacksonville anyway.

Prediction: Texans 28, Jaguars 24

4

Raiders (2-2) at Chiefs (4-0)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr scrambles against the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 4.
(David Becker / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 707.

Line: Chiefs by 111/2. O/U: 55.

Derek Carr is playing well, but the young Raiders have miles to go. The Chiefs, meanwhile, have more than arrived. Kansas City is good enough to toy with teams for a while, then pull away at will.

Prediction: Chiefs 35, Raiders 24

5

Panthers (2-2) at Falcons (0-4)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater drops back to pass against the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 4.
(Brian Westerholt / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 709.

Line: Falcons by 11/2. O/U: 54.

Carolina is surprisingly good without Christian McCaffrey, and Teddy Bridgewater can work the middle of the field as well as anyone. Falcons are banged up on offense, and their defense is terrible.

Prediction: Panthers 28, Falcons 24

6

Cardinals (2-2) at Jets (0-4)

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray scrambles against the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 4.
(Brian Westerholt / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 710.

Line: Cardinals by 7. O/U: 47.

The Cardinals catch a break in facing the league’s worst team, and they should win, but that doesn’t mean they’re cruising along. Arizona would have problems beating a truly good team.

Prediction: Cardinals 27, Jets 14

7

Eagles (1-2-1) at Steelers (3-0)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throws a pass against the Houston Texans on Sept. 27.
(Gene J. Puskar / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 711.

Line: Steelers by 7. O/U: 44.

The Steelers are coming off an unexpected week off, and they needed it to get healthy. Their defense comes out strong, and Ben Roethlisberger continues to roll against the bruised Eagles.

Prediction: Steelers 28, Eagles 17

8

Rams (3-1) at Washington (1-3)

Rams quarterback Jared Goff looks to pass against the New York Giants on Oct. 4.
(John Cordes / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 712.

Line: Rams by 71/2. O/U: 461/2.

Even though they won, the Rams did not play to their standards on offense against the Giants. They return to form against Sean McVay’s old team, especially with Washington limping on defense.

Prediction: Rams 34, Washington 23

9

Dolphins (1-3) at 49ers (2-2)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo warms up before a game against the New York Jets on Sept. 20.
(Bill Kostroun / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 713.

Line: 49ers by 9. O/U: 501/2.

The 49ers are on the mend, and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and running back Raheem Mostert are back in the fold. That might be enough to jump-start this sputtering franchise.

Prediction: 49ers 27, Dolphins 23

10

Colts (3-1) at Browns (3-1)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers looks to pass against the Chicago Bears on Oct. 4.
(Kamil Krzaczynski / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 714.

Line: Colts by 11/2. O/U: 461/2.

The Colts can nickel-and-dime teams, but they haven’t shown a propensity for big plays. The Browns are going to miss Nick Chubb, especially against this swarming Indianapolis defense.

Prediction: Colts 23, Browns 21

11

Giants (0-4) at Cowboys (1-3)

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott carries the ball against the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 4.
(Michael Ainsworth / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 715.

Line: Cowboys by 9. O/U: 541/2.

Dallas is putting up ridiculous offensive numbers, but the defense is absurdly bad. The Giants don’t have much, but as they showed against the Rams last week, they are capable of keeping it interesting.

Prediction: Cowboys 31, Giants 27

12

Vikings (1-3) at Seahawks (4-0)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson looks to pass against the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 4.
(Wilfredo Lee / Associated Press)

Sunday, 5:20 p.m.

TV: Channel 4.

Line: Seahawks by 7. O/U: 561/2.

Minnesota is getting better. Justin Jefferson is playing that Stefon Diggs role, and Dalvin Cook is rolling. Seattle’s defense gives up a lot of ground, but this comes down to Russell Wilson taking control.

Prediction: Seahawks 33, Vikings 27

13

Broncos (1-3) at Patriots (2-2)

New England Patriots wide receiver Damiere Byrd runs with the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 5.
(Jeff Roberson / Associated Press)

Monday, 2 p.m.

TV: ESPN.

Line: Off the board. O/U: Off the board.

If Cam Newton is able to return for the Patriots, New England should be able to roll at home. Denver, with its rotating QB cast, will struggle to move the ball against this New England defense.

Prediction: Patriots 28, Broncos 17

14

Chargers (1-3) at Saints (2-2)

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert eludes Tampa Bay Buccaneers free safety Jordan Whitehead during a game on Oct. 4.
(Jason Behnken / Associated Press)

Monday, 5:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Line: Saints by 71/2. O/U: 501/2.

Justin Herbert looks phenomenal. At 6-6, he stands tall and plays tall. But losing Austin Ekeler is a setback. Drew Brees isn’t the player he once was, but he’s still plenty good.

Prediction: Saints 28, Chargers 23

15

Bills (4-0) at Titans (3-0)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks to pass against the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 4.
(David Becker / Associated Press)

Tuesday, 4 p.m.

TV: Channel 2.

Line: Off board. O/U: Off board.

This game is under the shadow of a COVID cloud. The Bills are one of the best and most complete teams, and Josh Allen creates all sorts of problems. If they play, go with the visitors.

Prediction: Bills 31, Titans 21

Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.