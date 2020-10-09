Week 5 NFL picks: Chiefs beat Raiders; Bills defeat Titans

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to Pregame.com (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 11-4 (.733); season 46-16-1 (.742).
Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 9-6 (.600); season 35-28 (.556). Off: Detroit, Green Bay. All times are Pacific.
Bengals (1-2-1) at Ravens (3-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 705.
Line: Ravens by 121/2. O/U: 51.
The Ravens are the better team all the way around, but their defense is vulnerable. Joe Burrow looks excellent so far and could have some early success before Baltimore slams the door.
Prediction: Ravens 30, Bengals 20
Jaguars (1-3) at Texans (0-4)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 706.
Line: Texans by 6. O/U: 54.
Teams often get a short-lived boost in the immediate aftermath of firing a coach, and that probably will happen for the Texans. Besides, Houston is a little better than Jacksonville anyway.
Prediction: Texans 28, Jaguars 24
Raiders (2-2) at Chiefs (4-0)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 707.
Line: Chiefs by 111/2. O/U: 55.
Derek Carr is playing well, but the young Raiders have miles to go. The Chiefs, meanwhile, have more than arrived. Kansas City is good enough to toy with teams for a while, then pull away at will.
Prediction: Chiefs 35, Raiders 24
Panthers (2-2) at Falcons (0-4)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 709.
Line: Falcons by 11/2. O/U: 54.
Carolina is surprisingly good without Christian McCaffrey, and Teddy Bridgewater can work the middle of the field as well as anyone. Falcons are banged up on offense, and their defense is terrible.
Prediction: Panthers 28, Falcons 24
Cardinals (2-2) at Jets (0-4)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 710.
Line: Cardinals by 7. O/U: 47.
The Cardinals catch a break in facing the league’s worst team, and they should win, but that doesn’t mean they’re cruising along. Arizona would have problems beating a truly good team.
Prediction: Cardinals 27, Jets 14
Eagles (1-2-1) at Steelers (3-0)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 711.
Line: Steelers by 7. O/U: 44.
The Steelers are coming off an unexpected week off, and they needed it to get healthy. Their defense comes out strong, and Ben Roethlisberger continues to roll against the bruised Eagles.
Prediction: Steelers 28, Eagles 17
Rams (3-1) at Washington (1-3)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 712.
Line: Rams by 71/2. O/U: 461/2.
Even though they won, the Rams did not play to their standards on offense against the Giants. They return to form against Sean McVay’s old team, especially with Washington limping on defense.
Prediction: Rams 34, Washington 23
Dolphins (1-3) at 49ers (2-2)
Sunday, 1:05 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 713.
Line: 49ers by 9. O/U: 501/2.
The 49ers are on the mend, and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and running back Raheem Mostert are back in the fold. That might be enough to jump-start this sputtering franchise.
Prediction: 49ers 27, Dolphins 23
Colts (3-1) at Browns (3-1)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 714.
Line: Colts by 11/2. O/U: 461/2.
The Colts can nickel-and-dime teams, but they haven’t shown a propensity for big plays. The Browns are going to miss Nick Chubb, especially against this swarming Indianapolis defense.
Prediction: Colts 23, Browns 21
Giants (0-4) at Cowboys (1-3)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 715.
Line: Cowboys by 9. O/U: 541/2.
Dallas is putting up ridiculous offensive numbers, but the defense is absurdly bad. The Giants don’t have much, but as they showed against the Rams last week, they are capable of keeping it interesting.
Prediction: Cowboys 31, Giants 27
Vikings (1-3) at Seahawks (4-0)
Sunday, 5:20 p.m.
TV: Channel 4.
Line: Seahawks by 7. O/U: 561/2.
Minnesota is getting better. Justin Jefferson is playing that Stefon Diggs role, and Dalvin Cook is rolling. Seattle’s defense gives up a lot of ground, but this comes down to Russell Wilson taking control.
Prediction: Seahawks 33, Vikings 27
Broncos (1-3) at Patriots (2-2)
Monday, 2 p.m.
TV: ESPN.
Line: Off the board. O/U: Off the board.
If Cam Newton is able to return for the Patriots, New England should be able to roll at home. Denver, with its rotating QB cast, will struggle to move the ball against this New England defense.
Prediction: Patriots 28, Broncos 17
Chargers (1-3) at Saints (2-2)
Monday, 5:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Line: Saints by 71/2. O/U: 501/2.
Justin Herbert looks phenomenal. At 6-6, he stands tall and plays tall. But losing Austin Ekeler is a setback. Drew Brees isn’t the player he once was, but he’s still plenty good.
Prediction: Saints 28, Chargers 23
Bills (4-0) at Titans (3-0)
Tuesday, 4 p.m.
TV: Channel 2.
Line: Off board. O/U: Off board.
This game is under the shadow of a COVID cloud. The Bills are one of the best and most complete teams, and Josh Allen creates all sorts of problems. If they play, go with the visitors.
Prediction: Bills 31, Titans 21