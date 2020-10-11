Lakers winning 17th NBA title sets off social media frenzy

Before the confetti fell, there were tears.

Lakers players and coaches, including LeBron James and Anthony Davis, wiped tears from their eyes as the clock ticked down on their 106-93 win over the Miami Heat on Sunday that clinched the Lakers’ 17th NBA championship.

The Lakers joined the Celtics atop the list for most-decorated franchises and ended a 10-year title drought.

Here’s a look at how stars, including Lakers legends, athletes across several sports and entertainers, reacted on social media to the Lakers’ first title since 2010 that capped off a tumultuous NBA season that started more than a year ago and covered a pandemic and social unrest.

The @Lakers are now tied with our heated rivals the Celtics with 17 NBA World Championships! 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 12, 2020

Laker Nation, LeBron James made good on his guarantee that he would take the @Lakers to the NBA Finals and bring a championship to Lakers fans all around the world. Mission accomplished @KingJames!! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 12, 2020

Congratulations to the @Lakers on their 17th championship. This team, this city, deserves the win. #LakeShow 👏🏿 pic.twitter.com/unmJDygWS4 — James Worthy (@JamesWorthy42) October 12, 2020

Let’s go baby!!!! Congrats @Lakers on winning the NBA title. THIS WILL ALWAYS BE A LAKERS TOWN!!!!!!! — Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) October 12, 2020

A correr los Lakers! — Enrique Hernández (@kikehndez) October 12, 2020

23👑 — Fernando Tatis Jr. (@tatis_jr) October 12, 2020

Sparks guard Te’a Cooper, who is engaged to Lakers center Dwight Howard, was on hand for the celebration.

Heck of a run Miami. Congrats on another chip Lakers! — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) October 12, 2020

Big Big Congrts to @KingJames His legacy is still being written..... — DWade (@DwyaneWade) October 12, 2020

Congrats to the @Lakers and @Seattlestorm on their championship wins! Proud of all the NBA and WNBA teams and players who've been using their platforms to take a stand for racial justice and encourage civic participation this season. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 12, 2020

AD crying broke me immediately wow this feeling is unmatched — halsey and1 (@halseyandone) October 12, 2020

“We have to continue to push against everything that’s the opposite of love.” @KingJames 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾#NBAFinals #BelovedCommunity — Be A King (@BerniceKing) October 12, 2020