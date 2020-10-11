Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports

Lakers winning 17th NBA title sets off social media frenzy

Lakers star Anthony Davis embraces coach Frank Vogel after winning the NBA title on Sunday.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen Staff Writer 
Oct. 11, 2020
8:05 PM
Before the confetti fell, there were tears.

Lakers players and coaches, including LeBron James and Anthony Davis, wiped tears from their eyes as the clock ticked down on their 106-93 win over the Miami Heat on Sunday that clinched the Lakers’ 17th NBA championship.

The Lakers joined the Celtics atop the list for most-decorated franchises and ended a 10-year title drought.

Here’s a look at how stars, including Lakers legends, athletes across several sports and entertainers, reacted on social media to the Lakers’ first title since 2010 that capped off a tumultuous NBA season that started more than a year ago and covered a pandemic and social unrest.

Sparks guard Te’a Cooper, who is engaged to Lakers center Dwight Howard, was on hand for the celebration.

SportsLakers
Thuc Nhi Nguyen

Thuc Nhi Nguyen covers college sports and the NBA for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered UCLA, professional soccer and preps for the Southern California News Group. Because she doesn’t use her University of Washington mathematics degree for work, it makes great decoration in her parents’ Seattle home.

