NFL Week 7 picks: Steelers edge Titans; Bucs beat Raiders; Seahawks stay undefeated

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to Pregame.com (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 8-6 (.571); season 63-27-1 (.700). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 8-6 (.571); season 53-38 (.582). Baltimore, Indianapolis, Miami and Minnesota have the week off. Times are Pacific.
Steelers (5-0) at Titans (5-0)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 705.
Line: Titans by 1. O/U: 501/2.
The Titans have trampled teams with Derrick Henry, but they’ve got two big factors going against them here: They don’t have tackle Taylor Lewan, and are facing a smothering Steelers defense.
Prediction: Steelers 28, Titans 21
Browns (4-2) at Bengals (1-4-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 706.
Line: Browns by 31/2. O/U: 501/2.
As promising at Joe Burrow is, he’s been looking more like a rookie lately, with an interception in three straight games and a ton of sacks. Browns defense is good enough to exploit that.
Prediction: Browns 21, Bengals 17
Bills (4-2) at Jets (0-6)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 707.
Line: Bills by 12. O/U: 45.
To call the Jets a dumpster fire is an insult to dumpster fires. Most recently, they were shut out by Miami. The Bills have lost two straight and need to bounce back. The Jets are an ideal antidote.
Prediction: Bills 31, Jets 13
Lions (2-3) at Falcons (1-5)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 708.
Line: Falcons by 21/2. O/U: 55.
Figures to be a shootout, although the Lions have an improving pass defense. Atlanta’s defense is abysmal, and this could be a breakout game for Matthew Stafford, who has been so-so... so far.
Prediction: Lions 31, Falcons 28
Packers (4-1) at Texans (1-5)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 709.
Line: Packers by 31/2. O/U: 57.
Deshaun Watson is fun to watch, but the Texans are outclassed. Aaron Rodgers had a horrible game against Tampa Bay, and should bounce back in a big way against a wobbly Houston defense.
Prediction: Packers 30, Texans 21
Panthers (3-3) at Saints (3-2)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 710.
Line: Saints by 71/2. O/U: 51.
The return of Michael Thomas adds some juice to a New Orleans passing attack that’s not as scary as in years past. Carolina has a solid pass defense, so this will be a good test for Drew Brees.
Prediction: Saints 27, Panthers 24
Cowboys (2-4) at Washington (1-5)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 711.
Line: Pick ’em. O/U: 46.
The Cowboys’ defense is flimsy, and Washington’s offense is feeble. In a weird way, that makes for an intriguing matchup. If Dallas can hang on to the ball — a big ask — they can score enough.
Prediction: Cowboys 20, Washington 16
Buccaneers (4-2) at Raiders (3-2)
Sunday, 1:05 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 712.
Line: Buccaneers by 31/2. O/U: 521/2
Maybe resting the Raiders’ line will help, but the Buccaneers are playing some stifling defense. Derek Carr has had a hot hand so far, but Tom Brady gets the nod in a head-to-head matchup.
Prediction: Buccaneers 30, Raiders 20
Chiefs (5-1) at Broncos (2-3)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 713.
Line: Chiefs by 91/2. O/U: 451/2.
The Broncos sacked Cam Newton four times, but that says as much about New England as it does about Denver’s defense. The Chiefs are an elite team and shouldn’t have a lot of problems.
Prediction: Chiefs 28, Broncos 23
49ers (3-3) at Patriots (2-3)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 714.
Line: Patriots by 2. O/U: 431/2.
Tough defense by the 49ers threw the Rams out of their rhythm last week, and the Patriots are still trying to find their way with Newton. Still, the Patriots eke one out at home.
Prediction: Patriots 23, 49ers 21
Jaguars (1-5) at Chargers (1-4)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 715.
Line: Chargers by 71/2. O/U: 49.
In this battle of one-win teams, the Chargers are significantly better. Justin Herbert has a week of rest and preparation and should pick up his first career victory. Jaguars’ pass defense is lousy.
Prediction: Chargers 34, Jaguars 24
Seahawks (5-0) at Cardinals (4-2)
Sunday, 5:20 p.m.
TV: Channel 4.
Line: Seahawks by 31/2. O/U: 56.
Kyler Murray is really fun to watch, but he also makes his share of mistakes, frequently throwing high and missing open receivers. Seahawks defense steps up, and Russell Wilson continues his roll.
Prediction: Seahawks 31, Cardinals 24
Bears (5-1) at Rams (4-2)
Monday, 5:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN.
Line: Rams by 6. O/U: 45.
This isn’t a great matchup for the Rams, especially considering the way Chicago’s defense is playing. But the pressure is on the Rams to bounce back, and they have enough weapons to do that.
Prediction: Rams 24, Bears 20