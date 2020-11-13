NFL Week 10 picks: Rams beat Seahawks; Bills squeak by Cardinals

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to Pregame.com (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 11-3 (.786); season 93-39-1 (.705).
Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 8-5-1 (.615); season 74-57-2 (.565).
Off: Atlanta, Dallas, Kansas City, N.Y Jets. Times Pacific.
Buccaneers (6-3) at Panthers (3-6)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 705.
Line: Buccaneers by 51/2. O/U: 501/2.
Hard to bet against Bruce Allen and Tom Brady coming off of a loss, and they were embarrassed last week. This was the slap in the face Tampa Bay needed. No Christian McCaffrey for Panthers.
Prediction: Buccaneers 33, Panthers 20
Texans (2-6) at Browns (5-3)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 706.
Line: Browns by 3. O/U: 49.
DeShaun Watson is in line for a big day against a shaky Cleveland defense. But Houston’s defense is even shakier, and the Browns are poised to take advantage. They need to get to 30 points.
Prediction: Browns 31, Texans 27
Washington Football Team (2-6) at Lions (3-5)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 707.
Line: Off the board.
QB Alex Smith still looks rusty, but Washington has a defense that can get rolling. Kenny Golladay is dealing with a hip issue, but if the receiver is close to healthy, Detroit should hang on.
Prediction: Lions 28, Washington 24
Jaguars (1-7) at Packers (6-2)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 708.
Line: Packers by 13. O/U: 50.
James Robinson is having a terrific year, and teams can run on the Packers. But Aaron Rodgers is playing too well. With Aaron Jones running through the Jaguars defense, Green Bay has too much.
Prediction: Packers 34, Jaguars 21
Eagles (3-4-1) at Giants (2-7)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 709.
Line: Eagles by 31/2. O/U: 441/2.
Eagles are looking to sweep the Giants for the fourth year in a row. Everybody has jumped off the Carson Wentz bandwagon, and rightfully so, but he’ll have a better game than Daniel Jones.
Prediction: Eagles 24, Giants 20
Bills (7-2) at Cardinals (5-3)
Sunday, 1:05 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 710.
Line: Cardinals by 2. O/U: 561/2.
Kyler Murray is exciting but his stats are better than he’s been playing; Arizona’s defense has exceeded low expectations. But Josh Allen has played way into the MVP conversation, and Bills are better.
Prediction: Bills 30, Cardinals 28
Broncos (3-5) at Raiders (5-3)
Sunday, 1:05 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 711.
Line: Raiders by 4. O/U: 501/2.
QB Drew Lock is playing better and the Broncos have some of those young weapons back. But Derek Carr has been underrated this year and the Raiders have a lot of ways to score. A shootout.
Prediction: Raiders 31, Broncos 27
Chargers (2-6) at Dolphins (5-3)
Sunday, 1:05 p.m.
TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 712.
Line: Dolphins by 1. O/U: 48.
Just as with last week, the Chargers have yet to prove they have more than warning-track power. They need to find a way to close out a game, but how many weeks have they been saying that?
Prediction: Dolphins 31, Chargers 28
Bengals (2-5-1) at Steelers (8-0)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 713.
Line: Off the board.
Joe Burrow is terrific, and Pittsburgh’s defense can have letdowns. Pittsburgh got a scare against Dallas, and that might have been a necessary wake-up call. As long as Ben Roethlisberger plays...
Prediction: Steelers 27, Bengals 23
Seahawks (6-2) at Rams (5-3)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 714.
Line: Rams by 11/2. O/U: 54.
Miami’s defense put on tape how to play the Rams. If you can stop the run and pile everything on Jared Goff’s shoulders, the Rams are going to struggle. Then again, Sean McVay is 4-2 against Pete Carroll.
Prediction: Rams 31, Seahawks 27
49ers (4-5) at Saints (6-2)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 715.
Line: Saints by 9. O/U: 49.
Kyle Shanahan can scheme it up against anybody, but the 49ers are so banged up. The Saints’ defense played really well against Tampa Bay, and Drew Brees still knows how to win games.
Prediction: Saints 28, 49ers 23
Ravens (6-2) at Patriots (3-5)
Sunday, 5:20 p.m.
TV: Channel 4.
Line: Off the board.
Baltimore isn’t playing great, but the Patriots are bad and had problems dispatching a terrible Jets team. Difficult to imagine Cam Newton having a big game against Baltimore’s defense.
Prediction: Ravens 31, Patriots 21
Vikings (3-5) at Bears (5-4)
Monday, 5:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN.
Line: Vikings by 21/2. O/U: 43.
Not a good matchup for Minnesota, which can run it well but will have a hard time doing so against the Bears. Chicago’s offense should be able to move the ball, but “should” is not a promise.
Prediction: Bears 23, Vikings 21