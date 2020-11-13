NFL Week 10 picks: Rams beat Seahawks; Bills squeak by Cardinals

Chargers Kalen Ballage finds a gap in the Las Vegas Raider defense as free safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) tries to strip the ball in the first half on Nov. 8 at SoFi Stadium. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 712.

Line: Dolphins by 1. O/U: 48.

Just as with last week, the Chargers have yet to prove they have more than warning-track power. They need to find a way to close out a game, but how many weeks have they been saying that?

Prediction: Dolphins 31, Chargers 28

