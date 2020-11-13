Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NFL Week 10 picks: Rams beat Seahawks; Bills squeak by Cardinals

Rams quarterback Jared Goff looks to pass during the first half against the Miami Dolphins.
Rams quarterback Jared Goff looks to pass during the first half against the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 1 in Miami Gardens, Fla.
(Wilfredo Lee / Associated Press)
By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
1

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to Pregame.com (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 11-3 (.786); season 93-39-1 (.705).

Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 8-5-1 (.615); season 74-57-2 (.565).

Off: Atlanta, Dallas, Kansas City, N.Y Jets. Times Pacific.

2

Buccaneers (6-3) at Panthers (3-6)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady throws a pass against the New Orleans Saints.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady throws a pass against the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 8 in Tampa, Fla.
(Jason Behnken / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 705.

Line: Buccaneers by 51/2. O/U: 501/2.

Hard to bet against Bruce Allen and Tom Brady coming off of a loss, and they were embarrassed last week. This was the slap in the face Tampa Bay needed. No Christian McCaffrey for Panthers.

Prediction: Buccaneers 33, Panthers 20

3

Texans (2-6) at Browns (5-3)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 706.

Line: Browns by 3. O/U: 49.

DeShaun Watson is in line for a big day against a shaky Cleveland defense. But Houston’s defense is even shakier, and the Browns are poised to take advantage. They need to get to 30 points.

Prediction: Browns 31, Texans 27

4

Washington Football Team (2-6) at Lions (3-5)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 707.

Line: Off the board.

QB Alex Smith still looks rusty, but Washington has a defense that can get rolling. Kenny Golladay is dealing with a hip issue, but if the receiver is close to healthy, Detroit should hang on.

Prediction: Lions 28, Washington 24

5

Jaguars (1-7) at Packers (6-2)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 708.

Line: Packers by 13. O/U: 50.

James Robinson is having a terrific year, and teams can run on the Packers. But Aaron Rodgers is playing too well. With Aaron Jones running through the Jaguars defense, Green Bay has too much.

Prediction: Packers 34, Jaguars 21

6

Eagles (3-4-1) at Giants (2-7)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 709.

Line: Eagles by 31/2. O/U: 441/2.

Eagles are looking to sweep the Giants for the fourth year in a row. Everybody has jumped off the Carson Wentz bandwagon, and rightfully so, but he’ll have a better game than Daniel Jones.

Prediction: Eagles 24, Giants 20

7

Bills (7-2) at Cardinals (5-3)

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary avoids a tackles by Seattle Seahawks strong safety Damarious Randall.
Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary avoids a tackles by Seattle Seahawks strong safety Damarious Randall during the second half on Nov. 8 in Orchard Park, N.Y.
(Adrian Kraus / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 710.

Line: Cardinals by 2. O/U: 561/2.

Kyler Murray is exciting but his stats are better than he’s been playing; Arizona’s defense has exceeded low expectations. But Josh Allen has played way into the MVP conversation, and Bills are better.

Prediction: Bills 30, Cardinals 28

8

Broncos (3-5) at Raiders (5-3)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 711.

Line: Raiders by 4. O/U: 501/2.

QB Drew Lock is playing better and the Broncos have some of those young weapons back. But Derek Carr has been underrated this year and the Raiders have a lot of ways to score. A shootout.

Prediction: Raiders 31, Broncos 27

9

Chargers (2-6) at Dolphins (5-3)

Chargers Kalen Ballage finds a gap in the Las Vegas Raider defense as free safety Lamarcus Joyner tries to strip the ball.
Chargers Kalen Ballage finds a gap in the Las Vegas Raider defense as free safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) tries to strip the ball in the first half on Nov. 8 at SoFi Stadium.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 712.

Line: Dolphins by 1. O/U: 48.

Just as with last week, the Chargers have yet to prove they have more than warning-track power. They need to find a way to close out a game, but how many weeks have they been saying that?

Prediction: Dolphins 31, Chargers 28

10

Bengals (2-5-1) at Steelers (8-0)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 713.

Line: Off the board.

Joe Burrow is terrific, and Pittsburgh’s defense can have letdowns. Pittsburgh got a scare against Dallas, and that might have been a necessary wake-up call. As long as Ben Roethlisberger plays...

Prediction: Steelers 27, Bengals 23

11

Seahawks (6-2) at Rams (5-3)

Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly carries the ball against the Buffalo Bills.
Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly carries the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the second half on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y.
(Adrian Kraus / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 714.

Line: Rams by 11/2. O/U: 54.

Miami’s defense put on tape how to play the Rams. If you can stop the run and pile everything on Jared Goff’s shoulders, the Rams are going to struggle. Then again, Sean McVay is 4-2 against Pete Carroll.

Prediction: Rams 31, Seahawks 27

12

49ers (4-5) at Saints (6-2)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 715.

Line: Saints by 9. O/U: 49.

Kyle Shanahan can scheme it up against anybody, but the 49ers are so banged up. The Saints’ defense played really well against Tampa Bay, and Drew Brees still knows how to win games.

Prediction: Saints 28, 49ers 23

13

Ravens (6-2) at Patriots (3-5)

Sunday, 5:20 p.m.

TV: Channel 4.

Line: Off the board.

Baltimore isn’t playing great, but the Patriots are bad and had problems dispatching a terrible Jets team. Difficult to imagine Cam Newton having a big game against Baltimore’s defense.

Prediction: Ravens 31, Patriots 21

14

Vikings (3-5) at Bears (5-4)

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson rushes with the ball against the New Orleans Saints.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson rushes with the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the second half on Nov. 1 in Chicago.
(Kamil Krzaczynski / Associated Press)

Monday, 5:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN.

Line: Vikings by 21/2. O/U: 43.

Not a good matchup for Minnesota, which can run it well but will have a hard time doing so against the Bears. Chicago’s offense should be able to move the ball, but “should” is not a promise.

Prediction: Bears 23, Vikings 21

Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.