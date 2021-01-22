Baseball legend Hank Aaron dies at 86: Reactions from the sports world and beyond

Baseball legend Hank Aaron has “passed away peacefully in his sleep,” according to a statement released Friday by the Atlanta Braves. A cause of death was not immediately known.

Aaron surpassed Babe Ruth’s vaunted record of 714 in 1974 and finished his career with 755 home runs. Along the way, Aaron had to endure death threats from racist baseball fans who didn’t want to see Ruth’s record broken by a Black man.

“I don’t want them to forget Ruth,” Aaron, now second to Barry Bonds (762), said at the time. “I just want them to remember me.”

Here’s how one of baseball’s all-time greats is being remembered.

“Hank Aaron is near the top of everyone’s list of all-time great players,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said. “His monumental achievements as a player were surpassed only by his dignity and integrity as a person. Hank symbolized the very best of our game, and his all-around excellence provided Americans and fans across the world with an example to which to aspire. His career demonstrates that a person who goes to work with humility every day can hammer his way into history — and find a way to shine like no other.

We are devastated by the passing of Hammerin’ Hank Aaron, one of the greatest players and people in the history of our game. He was 86. pic.twitter.com/bCvLOydGBZ — MLB (@MLB) January 22, 2021

Statement from Bud Selig on Hank Aaron pic.twitter.com/yd3wmd95bG — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) January 22, 2021

“Hank Aaron’s incredible talent on the baseball field was only matched by his dignity and character, which shone brightly, not only here in Cooperstown, but with every step he took,” Baseball Hall of Fame chair Jane Forbes Clark said. " His courage while pursuing the game’s all-time home run record served as an example for millions of people inside and outside of the sports world, who were also aspiring to achieve their greatest dreams. His generosity of spirit and legendary accomplishments will live in Cooperstown forever.”

Hank Aaron's remarkable life was a study in dignity, character and courage. Watch a video tribute to the Hall of Fame legend. https://t.co/cOVV59GRgl pic.twitter.com/QvdjMmlq3d — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) January 22, 2021

America lost an extraordinary soul in @HenryLouisAaron. On the field, he brought power + purpose. In the community, Hank Aaron invested in progress, in people & in dreams. May his wife, Billye, his family and friends find peace in their sorrow, knowing how deeply he was loved. pic.twitter.com/TlFNuG9x0a — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) January 22, 2021

You were and are an inspiration to be a better person on and off the field. We lost a true LEGEND of the game today... #RIPHankAaron 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/zMF7olu8QB — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) January 22, 2021

“This is a profoundly sad day for baseball and indeed for our entire country,” MLB Players Assn. executive director Tony Clark said. “On the field, off the field, for 23 remarkable playing seasons and beyond, Hank Aaron was a Hall of Famer in every sense of the phrase. Generations of players have walked, and will continue to walk, on a trail that Hank Aaron blazed with his determination, courage, singular talent and grace. We send our deepest sympathies to his family, friends and legion of fans throughout the game.”

Rest in Peace to American hero, icon, and Hall of Famer Hank Aaron. I still remember where I was back in the day when he set the record, at that time, to become the home run all time leader. While a legendary athlete, Hank Aaron was also an extraordinary businessman... — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 22, 2021

and paved the way for other athletes like me to successfully transition into business.



Hank Aaron is on the Mount Rushmore for the greatest baseball players of all time! Rest In Peace my friend. Cookie and I are praying for the entire Aaron family. 🙏🏾 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 22, 2021

Hank Aaron was not only one of baseball’s greatest players, he was also a remarkable American hero, whose perseverance and forbearance in the face of unspeakable racism is a testament to the human spirit. We will miss him.https://t.co/JtGbnOmLnO — Ken Burns (@KenBurns) January 22, 2021

A legend on and off the ball field... the best to ever do it... RIP Mr Hank Aaron 🙏🏿 #44 pic.twitter.com/3LH6iB9auV — David Ortiz (@davidortiz) January 22, 2021

I can’t imagine what Hank Aaron went through in his lifetime. He had every right to be angry or militant.....but never was! He spread his grace on everything and every one he came in contact with. Epitome of class and integrity. RIP Henry Aaron! #HammerinHank — Chipper Jones (@RealCJ10) January 22, 2021

I’m speechless! RIP to the greatest of all time Mr. Hank Aaron!! I’m just stunned. Hank was the standard of greatness for me. The one man who I acted like a kid around star struck always! He was the definition of class! God Bless you and your family!! #HRKing#HammeringHank🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Frank Thomas (@TheBigHurt_35) January 22, 2021

From being a young man who couldn’t afford baseball equipment to an @MLB legend, Hank Aaron personified the American Dream.



A giant on the field and off, he used his influence to champion civil rights.



I pray his legacy continues to live through us as we model his example. — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) January 22, 2021

Nancy and I pass our condolences to all of Hank's family today. So saddened to hear the news of Hank's passing. There was a certain spirit, even a reverence, when in Hank Aaron's presence that you could feel. Grace, strength, integrity. We were blessed to have known him. @Braves — Dale Murphy (@DaleMurphy3) January 22, 2021

A slugger has rounded the bases for the last time. Hank Aaron was a trailblazer and a hero who had to stare down hatred. He was also one of the best ballplayers to ever play the game. He was a joy to watch and a marvel to behold. May he Rest In Peace. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) January 22, 2021

Heartbroken to see another true friend & pioneer has passed away. @HenryLouisAaron was so much better than his reputation! His contributions were much more than just baseball. Jeannine & I send our 🙏🏾 & deepest condolences to his wife & kids. #RIPHammeringHank #RIP @MLB @Braves pic.twitter.com/ONO49xEOKQ — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) January 22, 2021

Hank Aaron was a LEGEND! @MLB My Hero pic.twitter.com/2OLiDZY9uE — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) January 22, 2021

We celebrate the life and journey of the great, #HankAaron. He was a great athlete and a great person. May he Rest In Peace and Power. pic.twitter.com/b2npJsaW5H — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) January 22, 2021

RIP to the legend and civil rights activists Hank Aaron 💯 — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) January 22, 2021

Very sad news. Rest In Peace, Hank Aaron. https://t.co/LAc9Gdn6Fr — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) January 22, 2021

The Jackie Robinson Foundation mourns the loss of baseball and civil rights icon Henry "Hank" Aaron. https://t.co/fZyT1L1FFF — Jackie Robinson Foundation (@JRFoundation) January 22, 2021

