Photos from Super Bowl LV: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Super Bowl LV is underway at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the first team to play the Super Bowl in their home stadium. They are representing the NFC and are hosting the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs, as quarterback Patrick Mahomes and company look to become the first team to repeat as Super Bowl champions since Brady’s New England Patriots did it following the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

Here are some of the best images from the game.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is pressured by Tampa Bay Buccaneers nose tackle Steve McLendon pressures. (David J. Phillip / Associated Press)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Rob Gronkowski makes his second touchdown catch of Super Bowl LV. (Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu reacts after an interception was called back for a penalty. (Lynne Sladky / Associated Press)

Kansas City Chiefs’ Byron Pringle tackles Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Jaydon Mickens. (Mark Humphrey / Associated Press)

Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu celebrates a goal line stand against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (David J. Phillip / Associated Press)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates after connecting with Rob Gronkowski for an 8-yard touchdown pass at Super Bowl LV. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski celebrates after catching an 8-yard touchdown pass. (Gregory Bull / Associated Press)

Kansas City Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen grabs the leg of Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette. (Mark Humphrey / Associated Press)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David. (Chris O’Meara / Associated Press)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes walks to the huddle during the first quarter of Super Bowl LV. (Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)