LIX facts you need to know about the X Super Bowls staged in New Orleans

As the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles prepare this week for Super Bowl LIX, the NFL will be reconnecting with an old friend.

Hola, NOLA.

New Orleans will play host to its 11th Super Bowl, matching South Florida for the most.

“Every other city hosting the game wanted what New Orleans has, and that’s an it place,” said Jim Steeg, who served as the NFL’s senior vice president of special events for 26 years. “Everything’s walkable, and you’ve got Bourbon Street. Nobody else has that.”

The city also has a trove of Super Bowl memories, from the dolphin in the pool to the Beatle in the parking lot, from the Zamboni to the Tooz, from the Crescent City to a full moon on the practice field. This is where Joe Montana played his last Super Bowl, and Tom Brady won his first. The coldest Super Bowl and — not surprisingly — the first one played indoors.

Advertisement

In honor of the 59th edition of the league’s biggest game, here are 59 memories of New Orleans Super Bowls over the decades: