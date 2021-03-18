Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Photos: LaVar Ball and family through the years

LaVar Ball stands on what was once a dirt path where trained his sons near the north entrance of Chino Hill State Park.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
By Times staff reports
LaVar Ball moved to Chino Hills nearly 25 years ago to start a family with wife Tina. The rest is history.

Three basketball-playing sons — Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo — who starred at Chino Hills High and went into training camp this fall on NBA rosters.

LaVar Ball, second from right, with sons (from left) Lonzo, LaMelo and LiAngelo and wife Tina.
(Getty Images)

The family’s Big Baller Brand of apparel and merchanise. The Facebook Watch show “Ball in the Family.”

LaVar Ball cheers during a Chino Hills High game.
LaVar Ball cheers during a Chino Hills High game in 2015 when all three of his sons were beginning an unbeaten run to a state championship.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

And now talk of expanding the empire. Big talk. LaVar Ball style.

LaVar Ball and son LaMelo look on from the crowd during a BIG3 game at Staples Center.
LaVar Ball and LaMelo Ball look on from the crowd during a BIG3 three-on-three game at Staples Center on Aug. 13, 2017.
(Sean M. Haffe / Getty Images)

Now Lonzo, who was drafted No. 2 overall in 2017 by the Lakers, is finding his pace and shooting touch in New Orleans, LaMelo is a rookie-of-the-year candidate with Charlotte, and LiAngelo continues his pursuit to join his brothers in the NBA.

LaVar Ball watches a Lakers game.
LaVar Ball watches a Lakers game in Vegas in July 2017.
(John Locher / Associated Press)

LaVar Ball watches as eldest son Lonzo greets middle brother LiAngelo after a UcLA game on Nov. 20, 2016.
(Michael Owen Baker / Associated Press)

LaVar Ball holds up a Lytautas Prienai jersey during a news conference in Lithunia.
LaVar Ball holds up a Vytautus Prienai jersey during a news conference on Jan. 5, 2018, when sons LiAngelo and LaMelo were introduced in Lithunia.
(Mindaugas Kulbis / Associated Press)

LaVar Ball joins sons LiAngelo Ball (center) and LaMelo Ball during a news conference with a club team in Lithuania.
LaVar Ball joins sons LiAngelo Ball (center) and LaMelo Ball during a news conference after they joined Vytautas Prienai in Lithuania on Jan. 5, 2018.
(Mindaugas Kulbis / Associated Press)
The Ball brothers (from left): Lonzo, LaMelo and LiAngelo before their 2015-16 state championship season.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Times staff reports

