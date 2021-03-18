Photos: LaVar Ball and family through the years

LaVar Ball moved to Chino Hills nearly 25 years ago to start a family with wife Tina. The rest is history.
Three basketball-playing sons — Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo — who starred at Chino Hills High and went into training camp this fall on NBA rosters.
The family’s Big Baller Brand of apparel and merchanise. The Facebook Watch show “Ball in the Family.”
And now talk of expanding the empire. Big talk. LaVar Ball style.
Now Lonzo, who was drafted No. 2 overall in 2017 by the Lakers, is finding his pace and shooting touch in New Orleans, LaMelo is a rookie-of-the-year candidate with Charlotte, and LiAngelo continues his pursuit to join his brothers in the NBA.
