LaVar Ball says ‘everyone heard’ about his amputated foot: ‘If I wanted to, I’d grow it back!’

LaVar Ball at a game between the Charlotte Hornets and Indiana Pacers on Feb. 4, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. The Big Baller Brand CEO recently had his right foot amputated.

LaVar Ball confirmed a recent report that his right foot has been amputated. And he offered that information in the most LaVar Ball way possible.

Over the last month or so, Ball — the famously vociferous father of NBA stars Lonzo and LaMelo Ball and their brother LiAngelo Ball, who played in the NBA G League and is now a rising hip-hop star — has been appearing in short video clips posted by TikTok user Primby.

In the most recent two clips, a characteristically loud and upbeat Ball addressed the reports about his health, while also taking credit for an apparent uptick in popularity for Primby’s social media account.

“Everyone heard what happened,” Ball said in a video posted late last week. “And y’all can take my foot, but you know what you can’t take? That Primby account!”

Ball returned to the account Sunday with more.

“For everyone asking how I’m feeling — I may not have my foot anymore, but you know what I got now? That Primby TikTok verification!” Ball said.

“Did y’all forget I’m LaVar? If I wanted to, I’d grow it back!”

Both videos end the way many of Ball’s clips on Primby’s account end, with Ball singing a particular line from son LiAngelo’s hit single “Tweaker” — “I might swerve, bend that corner, whoa-oh-oh.”

TMZ first reported Wednesday that Ball had undergone the procedure, running a photo of a smiling Ball in a wheelchair with the lower portion of his right leg wrapped and the foot apparently missing.

It is unclear what medical condition led to the apparent amputation. The Times was unable to reach Ball for comment, and his company, Big Baller Brand, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ball became a well-known figure in the world of sports while his sons were basketball stars at Chino Hills High School. He used his over-the-top personality to promote not only the three younger Balls, but also himself — once bragging that he could have beaten Michael Jordan in a one-on-one basketball game — and his own business ventures.

Three weeks ago, Big Baller Brand posted a video of Ball lounging on a couch while watching the “Tweaker” music video, which features all three of his sons. The proud father is seen smiling, mouthing the lyrics and dancing in place, with the back of the couch obscuring the view of his right leg.

LaMelo Ball, whose Charlotte Hornets played the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, posted a photo of himself with his father on Instagram. They were standing outside, both men with wide smiles, and LaVar Ball had his right leg resting on a knee scooter (the bottom portion of his leg is not seen in the photo).

“seen my dawg b4 da game,” LaMelo Ball wrote with the photo on his Instagram stories. “it was only right.”

He added: “i love you pops 5L and after.”