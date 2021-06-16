U.S. Open 2021: Who provides the best value bets for the win?

Jon Rahm plays his shot from the 12th tee during a practice round for the U.S. Open on Wednesday. (Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

The world’s third-ranked player has now come out of quarantine and tweeted over the weekend that he is good to go for the U.S. Open.

This has been a busy year for Rahm as he became a father this spring. On the course, he has not met his usual high standards; nevertheless, he has posted three top-5s and seven top-10s. He also appears to be peaking at the right time. A Saturday 64 two weekends ago gave him a six-stroke lead over a field that had 11 of the top 15 players in the world participating at the Memorial tournament. Then, the news of the positive coronavirus test came alongside the 18th green in front of a nationally televised audience, and he was forced to withdraw.

While it bears reiterating that Torrey Pines will play differently than it typically does for the Farmers Insurance Open in late January, previous performances on the course still matter. Rahm has that, considering it was the site of his first worldwide victory as a professional in 2017 when he holed a 60-foot eagle on the 72nd hole. Rahm also has finishes of seventh or better on this course each of the last three years.

Rahm currently ranks second on the PGA Tour for both Total Driving and SG: Off-The-Tee, third for SG: Tee-To-Green and 12th on the season for SG: Approach.

“Rahmbo” has backdoored into both of his top-10 major finishes in 2021, but he just might be able to walk in through the front door this time.