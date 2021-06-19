The sports world and Juneteenth

Juneteenth is now a federal holday. June 19 marks the day that the last slaves in the U.S. learned that they were freed. Soldiers reached Galveston, Texas, with the news in 1865, two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

The sports world has acknowledged the holiday in several ways, from social media statements to educational projects.

FOR THE RECORD

12:19 p.m., July 19: An earlier version of this article misstated the year that Texas slaves learned of the Emancipation Proclamation as 1985. The news reached the slaves in 1865.