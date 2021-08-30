College football party crashers: Who’ll shake up the gridiron status quo?

As long as the College Football Playoff remains at four teams, we can confidently pencil in at least three of these teams: Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma. This year it’s safe to include Georgia among the top group that wouldn’t surprise anyone if it played for a national championship.

For better or worse, this is where our beloved sport is in 2021. That’s why the CFP is feeling pressure to expand to 12 teams, so we can return some intrigue to the most heart-pounding regular season in sports.

Yet expansion might not happen until 2026, if at all. What we can do in the meantime each August is fantasize about teams who could crash the playoff party and give the country someone to rally behind.

Here are five teams that have a combination of a favorable schedule, a bunch of returning starters, a dependable quarterback and that little something extra to potentially take us on a fun ride.

Advertisement