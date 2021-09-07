AFC predictions: How each team will finish this season

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks to pass in the preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Aug. 27. (Ed Zurga / Associated Press)

1. Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes is the NFL’s most dynamic quarterback and will be playing behind a retooled offensive line. Secondary could be a problem.

2. Chargers: Justin Herbert was phenomenal as a rookie and, barring a sophomore slump, should be fun to watch. As in years past, team is still looking to get offensive line right.

3. Las Vegas Raiders: Derek Carr is coming off an excellent season and has some dangerous targets. Defense needs to step up for first winning season under Jon Gruden 2.0.

4. Denver Broncos: Denver is still looking to find a quarterback but the team is able to establish the run and has a stout defense. Is that enough for more than two wins in this tough division?