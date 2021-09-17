Artist renderings of the Clippers’ new arena: The Intuit Dome

The Clippers announced early Friday that their new arena in Inglewood, scheduled to open before the 2024-25 season, will be The Intuit Dome. Then they held a groundbreaking celebration.
The 18,000-seat arena features unique architecture, roaring acoustics, state-of-the-art technology and a thousand-plus toilets.
One feature of the arena, the Clippers said, will be 51 unbroken rows of stands behind one basket, a 4,700-seat section that owner Steve Ballmer hopes will become a wall of sound.
A two-sided, oval-shaped scoreboard with 44,000 square feet of LED lights — about 37,000 more square feet than a typical center-hung scoreboard in an NBA arena, the Clippers said — will hang over the court.
The Clippers’ new arena and campus will cost $1.8 billion to build. The 28-acre site for the arena and other properties is at Prairie Avenue and Century Boulevard.
Ballmer said technology will play a central role in the privately funded arena and its larger campus in Inglewood, which will house all of the team’s operations.
