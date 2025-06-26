NBA, the Sequel: Dylan Harper, son of ex-Lakers guard Ron Harper, joins jam-packed second-gen fraternity

Second-generation NBA players are plentiful, and why not?

Dads can pass down their height, dedication and athleticism. Dad’s handsome compensation can afford a son the opportunity to follow in his footsteps. And Dad’s drive can serve as a road map.

Dylan Harper, the second pick in the NBA Draft on Wednesday, is the latest budding star whose father was decorated before him. Ron Harper capped a 15-year NBA career by winning five NBA championships in his last six seasons, back-to-back titles with the Lakers in 2000 and 2001 following three with the Chicago Bulls in 1996, ’97 and ’98.

Ron Harper of the Lakers drives for a layup at Staples Center. (Paul Morse / Los Angeles Times)

Dylan, a 6-foot-5 guard out of Rutgers, was drafted by the San Antonio Spurs. His brother, Ron Harper Jr., also is in the NBA, having played in 11 games for the Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors the last three years.

In any other sport, the progeny of a former star player ascending to the highest level would be especially noteworthy. That Ron Harper’s sons are on the cusp of similar careers as their dad was nothing out of the ordinary.

LeBron James and his oldest son Bronny famously became the first father-son duo to take the court at the same time in the Lakers’ season opener last October. But that is just one of the many dynamics of a son choosing the same career path to the NBA as his dad.

Lakers forward LeBron James greets his son and teammate Bronny James, right, during warm-ups. (Gerald Herbert / Associated Press)

The phenomenon goes back a long way. Two sons of Minneapolis Lakers legend George Mikan — a five-time All-NBA center in the early 1950s — were drafted into the NBA, with one, Larry, playing 53 games in 1970-71.

During a 15-year career that ended in 1964, Hall of Fame center Dolph Shayes averaged 18.5 points and 12.1 rebounds a game. His son, Danny Shayes, outdid dad in career longevity, playing 18 years through 1999 for seven teams, including a short stint with the Lakers.

Butch Van Breda Kolff played four seasons in the 1940s and in 1976 his son, Jan, became the first player to face a team coached by his father when Jan played for the New York Nets while Butch coached the New Orleans Jazz. Butch also coached the Lakers to the NBA Finals in 1968 and ‘69, where they lost to the Boston Celtics both times.

Other sons who faced teams coached by their fathers — who also played in the NBA — include Mike Dunleavy Jr. and Sr., Coby and George Karl, and Austin and Doc Rivers.

Austin Rivers also became the first to play for his father in an NBA game when he was traded to the Clippers in 2015. At first, he wasn’t thrilled when his dad called to alert him of the proposed deal.

“He called me up and he asked me if ‘this was something you might be interested in because we need you,’ ” Austin said at his introductory news conference. “When I heard that, it was one of those things where I just kind of had to think, take a day to myself and be like, ‘Could this work?’

“And it does, just because of the relationship I have with him. It’s already kind of basketball oriented … It’s not so much like father-son. It’s just kind of like coach-player and then off the court, we deal with that a different way.”

Sons who achieved more than their father abound. Dell Curry was no slouch, averaging 11.7 points and earning $19.8 million over a 16-year NBA career that ended in 2002. One son, Seth, is in his 11th season, having averaged 10 points while earning $45 million.

1 2 1. Toronto Raptors’ Dell Curry lands on top of Trail Blazers’ Damon Stoudamire as he drives to the hoop during their NBA game Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2000, in Portland, Ore. (JACK SMITH/ASSOCIATED PRESS) 2. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry drives past Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) during the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Houston. (David J. Phillip / Associated Press)

Dell’s other son, Stephen, is a certain Hall of Famer, recognized as perhaps the best pure shooter in history. He’s led the Golden State Warriors to four NBA titles while averaging 24.4 points and earning $357.8 million over 16 seasons.

Klay Thompson was a teammate of Steph Curry on all four Warriors championship teams, and he’s averaged 19.1 points while earning $268.8 million over 12 seasons. That easily eclipses the exploits of his loquacious father, Mychal Thompson, who won two titles with the Lakers before becoming a broadcaster with the team as well as a radio personality.

The list of father-son duos is too long to mention them all. Here are a handful.

Three sons of Hall of Fame guard Rick Barry played in the NBA, with Brent enjoying the most success. UCLA product Mike Bibby outdid his dad by playing 14 years to Henry’s nine. Kevin Love outplayed his father, but Stan Love’s association with the Beach Boys stood out.

The father-son combos include a host of juniors in addition to the Harpers and Dunleavys, among them the Larry Drews, the Patrick Ewings, the Rich Dumases, the Matt Guokases, the Tim Hardaways, the Gerald Hendersons, the Jaren Jacksons, the John Lucases, the Wes Matthews, the Larry Nances, the Gary Paytons, the James Paxsons, the Scottie Pippins, Glen Rice, Glenn Robinson, the Wally Szczerbiaks, the Gary Trents and the Duane Washingtons.

And, of course, there are more Lakers ties.

Luke Walton matched his father with two NBA championships and also coached the Lakers, but couldn’t attain the cult status of Bill Walton, a UCLA legend whose quirky, outsized personality transcended his achievements on the court.

The former Laker who did indeed transcend not only his father’s career but that of nearly every player who lived was Kobe Bryant. His father, Joe (Jellybean) Bryant, died last July, four years after his son tragically died in a helicopter crash that also took the lives of his daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

The fractious relationship between Kobe and his father is well-chronicled, and they rarely spoke after Kobe married his wife, Vanessa.

Dylan Harper’s relationship with his father is stronger, although Ron Harper divorced Dylan’s mother in 2012. Maria Harper raised her two sons and a daughter as a single mom who also happened to coach high school basketball and run a travel program.

"I'm feeling EVERYTHING... from crying, to laughing, to being happy"



- Dylan Harper, newest San Antonio Spur 👏 pic.twitter.com/BBtk9b7EPa — NBA (@NBA) June 26, 2025

Maria, a former Division I player at the University of New Orleans, was an assistant boys’ coach when her sons played at Don Bosco Prep in New Jersey.

“She was hard but loving,” Dylan told the Athletic in 2023. “She wasn’t just tough on me, either. Everyone got a little bit of it.”

Ron Sr. moved near his ex-wife in 2007. Yet he pointed recruiters to Maria when Dylan was being wooed by colleges.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m proud of him, but I don’t want this to be about me,” he said at the time.

Yet like any father, Ron Sr. was proud of his son’s accomplishments.

“When Dylan was 5 years old, I told people he was going to be really good,” he said. “He reminded me of me.”

Dylan Harper might exceed his father’s accomplishments in the way that Bryant and Curry did, or fail to do so. In addition to winning five titles, Ron Harper averaged 13.8 points and 3.9 assists in 1,009 NBA games.

Either way, Dylan is about to join a lengthy list of players whose fathers blazed a trail they followed.