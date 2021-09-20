NFL Week 3 best bets: Breaking down Chargers-Chiefs and another intriguing matchup

Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke looks to pass against the New York Giants on Thursday. (Terrance Williams / Associated Press)

Some of the hardest teams to figure out in the NFL are those that played one good game and one bad game in the first two weeks of the season. Bettors and oddsmakers know that the Buffalo Bills will be a very good team when all is said and done, but the Week 1 loss to Pittsburgh looked bad at the time and looked even worse after the Steelers lost to the Raiders on Sunday.

Washington has already had some adversity and should be 0-2, as the Football Team got a second crack at a game-winning field goal on “Thursday Night Football” against the Giants after an offsides penalty. The first kick was no good. The second one went through the uprights and kept WFT from being winless heading into this Buffalo game.

With a total of 47 here that appears to be going down, the nine points are very attractive on the Washington side. Buffalo rolled over a Miami team that hasn’t played well in the first two weeks and that victory caused the lookahead line of -7 to track up to as high as -9.5 in the market.

Taylor Heinicke had some problems early but wound up going 34 of 46 for 336 yards with a couple of touchdowns and one interception last week. As long as he avoids turnovers, the Football Team should be in this game and that defense should start to get better as we move forward.

The Bills are coming off a thoroughly impressive win but still gained only 4.9 yards per play, and Josh Allen was erratic, completing just 17 of 33 passes. The Bills are still working through some things and this is a big ask to cover almost double digits against a team many felt was the favorite to win the NFC East.

Pick: Washington Football Team +9