NFL Week 2 roundup: Derek Carr leads Raiders past Steelers

PITTSBURGH — Derek Carr threw for 382 yards and two touchdowns, including a 61-yard strike to Henry Ruggs midway through the fourth quarter, and the Las Vegas Raiders beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 26-17 on Sunday.

Carr completed 28 of 37 passes against a Pittsburgh defense that finished the game without a handful of starters, including All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt, who exited in the second quarter because of a groin injury.

The Steelers (1-1) lost defensive tackle Tyson Alualu in the first quarter and played the entire game without veteran cornerback Joe Haden and inside linebacker Devin Bush, both of whom were inactive because of groin injuries of their own.

Ben Roethlisberger passed for 295 yards for Pittsburgh, including a 25-yard catch-and-run early in the fourth quarter that rookie running back Najee Harris turned into the first touchdown of his career.

The Raiders (2-0) responded immediately. Carr uncorked a rainbow down the middle of the field, giving Ruggs plenty of time to run away from Pittsburgh’s Minkah Fitzpatrick and Ahkello Witherspoon and into the end zone.