Is your house divided? Tell us about your family’s Dodgers vs. Giants rivalry

Two storied baseball franchises, both with New York origins but over 50 years of California history.

The Bay versus L.A. It’s Dodgers versus Giants. And it’s happening in the postseason for the first time ever.

But the National League Division Series matchup is sure to have a heightened impact on the families who can’t agree on what team to root for.

If you’ve got a divided house — some people root for the Giants and others root for the Dodgers — tell us about it.

Advertisement

We want to know how your own rivalry started, who cheers for what team, and how you keep the peace.