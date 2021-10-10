AP top 25 football: Georgia is No. 1; Big Ten grabs half of top 10

Georgia was the new No. 1 in the Associated Press college football poll Sunday by a unanimous vote, taking the top spot during the regular season for the first time since November 1982.

The Bulldogs (62 first-place votes) moved up one spot in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, a day after preseason No. 1 Alabama lost at Texas A&M. The defending national champion Crimson Tide slipped four spots to No. 5 after its first loss of the season.

After falling out of the rankings last week for the first time this season, the Aggies are back in at No. 21.

Alabama was one of two top-five teams to lose Saturday, opening the door for several teams to rise to rare heights.

Iowa is No 2, up one spot after winning a top-five matchup with Penn State. The Hawkeyes have their best ranking since they reached No. 1 in 1985.

No. 3 Cincinnati has its best ranking ever.

No. 4 Oklahoma moved up two spots after a come-from-behind victory against Texas in the Red River Rivalry.

No. 5 Alabama had a run of 14 consecutive polls at No. 1 ended. It is out of the top three for the first time since 2019.

The Big Ten dominates the back half of the top 10 with Ohio State at No. 6, Penn State at No. 7, Michigan at eighth and Michigan State 10th. The Big Ten has five top-10 teams for the first time in the history of the AP poll, which dates to 1936.

Oregon slipped in at No. 9. Kentucky moved up five spots to No. 11 for the Wildcats’ best ranking since 2011.

1. Georgia

2. Iowa

3. Cincinnati

4. Oklahoma

5. Alabama

6. Ohio State

7. Penn State

8. Michigan

9. Oregon

10. Michigan State

11. Kentucky

12. Oklahoma State

13. Mississippi

14. Notre Dame

15. Coastal Carolina

16. Wake Forest

17. Arkansas

18. Arizona State

19. Brigham Young

20. Florida

21. Texas A&M

22. North Carolina State

23. Southern Methodist

24. San Diego State

25. Texas

Others receiving votes:

Auburn 106, Clemson 63, Baylor 62, Texas San Antonio 22, Mississippi State 7, Kansas State 3, Air Force 2, Appalachian State 2, Pittsburgh 1.