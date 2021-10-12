Pac-12 women’s basketball: UCLA touts ‘best backcourt in the country’; Trojans confident
The UCLA women’s basketball team, which is suddenly flush with depth, was picked to finish No. 3 in the Pac-12 preseason coaches’ poll, while rebuilding USC was projected to land at No. 9.
The Times’ Thuc Nhi Nguyen is at Pac-12 women’s basketball media day in San Francisco. Follow along for her updates:
