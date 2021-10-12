Advertisement
Pac-12 women’s basketball: UCLA touts ‘best backcourt in the country’; Trojans confident

UCLA women's basketball coach Cori Close and players Charisma Osborne and Gina Conti answer questions
UCLA women’s basketball coach Cori Close, left, and players Charisma Osborne, center, and Gina Conti answer questions during Pac-12 women’s basketball media day on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.
(Thuc Nhi Nguyen / Los Angeles Times)
By Iliana Limón RomeroDeputy Sports Editor 
The UCLA women’s basketball team, which is suddenly flush with depth, was picked to finish No. 3 in the Pac-12 preseason coaches’ poll, while rebuilding USC was projected to land at No. 9.

The Times’ Thuc Nhi Nguyen is at Pac-12 women’s basketball media day in San Francisco. Follow along for her updates:

Iliana Limón Romero

Iliana Limón Romero is the Los Angeles Times deputy Sports editor. The El Paso, Texas, native joined The Times in March 2021. She previously was the sports editor at the Orlando Sentinel and co-founder of the website Pro Soccer USA. Limón Romero is chair of the Assn. for Women in Sports Media and co-chair of the National Assn. Hispanic Journalists Sports Task Force.

