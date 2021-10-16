College football roundup: Auburn upsets Arkansas; Oklahoma State rallies past Texas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Bo Nix threw for 292 yards and accounted for three touchdowns, Auburn’s defense contributed a score and a key fourth-down stop in the third quarter and the Tigers upset No. 17 Arkansas 38-23 Saturday.

Auburn (5-2, 2-1 SEC) won its sixth straight in the series and handed Arkansas (4-3, 1-3) its third straight loss.

The Tigers took a third-quarter lead when Derick Hall sacked and stripped Arkansas’ KJ Jefferson in the end zone and Marcus Harris pounced on it for the touchdown. On the next series, Harris stuffed Jefferson on an attempted fourth-down conversion at the Auburn 29. One play later, Nix found Demetris Robertson for a 71-yard score.

Auburn flipped a three-point deficit into an 11-point lead in just over three minutes.

Advertisement

“It was huge. Obviously the play of the game. Those back-to-back were important,” Nix said. “That just carried us on throughout the game into the fourth quarter when we got a chance to run the ball.”

Jefferson went 21 of 35 for 228 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 66 yards on 18 carries, but was sacked three times. Both scoring passes went to Treylon Burks, who finished with nine catches for 109 yards.

Nix completed passes to 10 different receivers, going 21 for 26 with an interception.

Arkansas (4-3, 1-3) pulled within a score at the end of the third quarter on Dominique Johnson’s 20-yard run, but Auburn answered with Daniel Carlson’s field goal.

After Auburn forced its second three-and-out, Nix capped a 12-play, 75-yard drive with a 23-yard touchdown run with less than three minutes left to seal things.

No. 12 Oklahoma State 32, No. 25 Texas 24

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders is tackled by Texas defensive backs Josh Thompson, left, and Brenden Schooler during the first half. (Chuck Burton / Associated Press)

AUSTIN, Texas — Tanner Brown kicked a go-ahead field goal and Spencer Sanders followed with a 10-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter to keep the Cowboys undefeated.

Texas built leads of 17-3 and 24-13 behind three touchdowns from Bijan Robinson before Oklahoma State’s defense and punishing run game behind Jaylen Warren took over for the Cowboys (6-0, 3-0 Big 12).

Texas (4-3, 2-2) surrendered a big lead in a tough loss for the second straight week. The Longhorns led Oklahoma 28-7 before losing 55-48 last week.

Brown’s kicking and Jason Taylor II’s 85-yard interception return for a touchdown in the second quarter kept the Cowboys’ in it while Sanders and the offense were struggling early.

The Cowboys allowed Texas just 317 total yards. Warren finished with 193 yards rushing on 33 carries, pounding out 154 yards in the second half rally.

Sanders pulled Oklahoma State to 24-22 with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Brennan Presley. Brown’s 29-yard field goal put the Cowboys ahead.

Texas still had time to possibly retake the lead, but the Cowboys defense stuffed the Longhorns on fourth down at the Texas 42. Sanders scored two plays later and Oklahoma State then sealed the victory with Tanner McAlister’s interception with 1:57 to play.

Robinson led Texas with 135 yards on 21 carries.

No. 3 Cincinnati 56, UCF 21

CINCINNATI — Jerome Ford rushed for a career-high 189 yards and four touchdowns, helping Cincinnati roll past the University of Central Florida.

Desmond Ridder passed for 140 yards and a touchdown to help the Bearcats (6-0, 2-0 American Athletic Conference) extend the nation’s second-longest home winning streak to 24 games.

Cincinnati’s special teams made the first big play when Josh Whyle partially blocked a punt to give the Bearcats the ball at the UCF 38. That led to a 1-yard TD run by Ford to put them ahead 7-0.

Ridder, who completed just six of his first 12 passes, hooked up with Alec Pierce in the back corner of the end zone for a 19-yard TD that put the Bearcats ahead 21-0 in the second quarter. Ford sprinted 79 yards untouched for his third TD run to make it 28-0.

Bearcats senior cornerback Coby Bryant ran back an interception 74 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter.

Cincinnati led 35-0 at halftime, outgaining UCF (3-3, 1-2) 314-99.

No. 10 Michigan State 20, Indiana 15

Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III runs past Indiana’s Cam Jones during the second half. (Darron Cummings / Associated Press)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Matt Coghlin’s 51-yard field goal to open the second half gave Michigan State the lead and Payton Thorne’s 12-yard touchdown pass provided the margin the Spartans needed to hold off Indiana.

The Spartans (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) will remain atop the conference’s East Division at least two more weeks after reclaiming the Old Brass Spittoon.

And while this one certainly didn’t follow the usual script — Kenneth Walker III, the nation’s top rusher, carried 23 times for 84 yards and Michigan State punted its first six possessions — the Spartans still managed to hand the Hoosiers (2-4, 0-3) their third loss in four games.

LSU 49, No. 20 Florida 42

BATON ROUGE, La. — Tyrion Davis-Price ran for an Louisiana State-record 287 yards and had three touchdowns and the Tigers’ banged-up defense came up with four interceptions against Florida.

The stirring performance produced thunderous roars from a Death Valley crowd that came in with low expectations after unranked LSU (4-3, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) dropped its previous two games against Auburn and Kentucky, fueling speculation coach Ed Orgeron’s hold on his job was tenuous at best.

After Damone Clark’s interception of Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson’s pass, Davis-Price literally and fittingly ran out the final 1:59 on Florida (4-3, 2-3). Price ran for two more first downs and broke the previous LSU single-game rushing record of 285 yards by Derrius Guice.

Max Johnson passed for 133 yards and three touchdowns — all to Jaray Jenkins. The last one came on fourth and goal with 3:30 left.

No. 21 Texas A&M 35, Missouri 14

Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller, left, runs past Missouri defensive back Shawn Robinson during the first quarter. (L.G. Patterson / Associated Press)

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Texas A&M’s running back duo of Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane combined for 292 rushing yards and three touchdowns to power the Aggies past Missouri.

Spiller rushed 20 times for 168 yards and one touchdown, and Achane added 16 carries for 124 yards and two scores to help Texas A&M (5-2, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) avoid a letdown after last week’s upset of Alabama.

Missouri (3-4, 0-3) has the nation’s worst run defense — allowing 287 rushing yards per game — and it offered little resistance as Spiller ripped off a 48-yard touchdown run and Achane followed with a 20-yard scoring run in the first quarter. The home crowd booed Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz when he ran out the clock in the first half rather than aggressively trying to cut into the Aggies’ 28-7 lead.

Zach Calzada completed 13 of 25 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns. Both scoring passes went to Ainias Smith.