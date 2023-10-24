After Michigan’s 49-0 evisceration of in-state rival Michigan State on Saturday night, the Wolverines find themselves in an unprecedented situation — within the annals of their storied program and college football history.

Michigan is now the betting favorite to win the College Football Playoff national title, jumping ahead of two-time defending champ Georgia. Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy is now the betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. And yet, in the midst of what should be glorious anticipation in Ann Arbor, Mich., more smoke continues to billow in regard to the NCAA’s investigation into allegations the Wolverines have been going too far in their efforts to steal opponents’ signs.

It is not against NCAA rules to steal signs. The NCAA is looking into whether Michigan staff members or people acting on behalf of a staff member attended future opponents’ games and used prohibited technology in an attempt to steal signs. In-person scouting has not been allowed by the NCAA since 1994.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Monday that Connor Stalions — the low-level staffer Michigan suspended with pay on Friday — purchased tickets in his name to more than 30 games during the past three years at 10 different Big Ten schools.

Thamel reported Stalions is accused of distributing the tickets he purchased to at least three people across the country. The NCAA is expected to receive video evidence that at least one of the people in the seat Stalions purchased was using electronics to capture the opposite sideline.

The NCAA committee on infractions has an arduous and lengthy process it must go through before levying sanctions against a program for past misdeeds. That Stalions has allegedly purchased tickets for games in 2023 will add to the urgency, but the NCAA can only move so fast.

As if the Wolverines weren’t already going to have their hands full with a road game at Penn State and the regular-season finale against rival Ohio State in Ann Arbor, they now have to deal with a distraction the likes of which no team has ever experienced.

Game one of playing as the villain went well against the downtrodden Spartans. But is this Michigan team good enough to keep it going? We’ll address that and much more in our analysis of the 10 teams left with a legitimate shot at the crown. (Teams are ordered using the current AP poll).