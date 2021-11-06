College football roundup: No. 5 Ohio State turns back Nebraska; Wake Forest falls

C.J. Stroud threw for 405 yards and two touchdowns, Ohio State’s defense came up with a pair of stops after Nebraska had pulled within six points, and the Buckeyes, ranked fifth in the College Football Playoff, got out of Memorial Stadium with a 26-17 win on Saturday in Lincoln, Neb.

The Buckeyes’ nation-leading offense managed only two field goals in the second half, allowing the Cornhuskers — a two-touchdown underdog, according to FanDuel Sportsbook — to make it a one-score game until Noah Ruggles kicked a 46-yard field goal with 1:29 left.

Ohio State (8-1, 6-0 Big Ten) won its 24th straight game against a conference opponent but couldn’t have impressed the committee that put it No. 5 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings.

The Huskers (3-7, 1-6) dropped their fourth straight game and are assured of a fourth consecutive losing season under Scott Frost and a fifth in a row overall.

Advertisement

The Buckeyes played without top receiver Garrett Wilson for an undisclosed reason but got career highs of 15 catches for 240 yards from Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Stroud completed 36 of 54 passes but had two intercepted after having gone four straight games without being picked off.