College football roundup: No. 5 Ohio State turns back Nebraska; Wake Forest falls

C.J. Stroud threw for 405 yards and two touchdowns, Ohio State’s defense came up with a pair of stops after Nebraska had pulled within six points, and the Buckeyes, ranked fifth in the College Football Playoff, got out of Memorial Stadium with a 26-17 win on Saturday in Lincoln, Neb.
The Buckeyes’ nation-leading offense managed only two field goals in the second half, allowing the Cornhuskers — a two-touchdown underdog, according to FanDuel Sportsbook — to make it a one-score game until Noah Ruggles kicked a 46-yard field goal with 1:29 left.
Ohio State (8-1, 6-0 Big Ten) won its 24th straight game against a conference opponent but couldn’t have impressed the committee that put it No. 5 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings.
The Huskers (3-7, 1-6) dropped their fourth straight game and are assured of a fourth consecutive losing season under Scott Frost and a fifth in a row overall.
The Buckeyes played without top receiver Garrett Wilson for an undisclosed reason but got career highs of 15 catches for 240 yards from Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
Stroud completed 36 of 54 passes but had two intercepted after having gone four straight games without being picked off.
At No. 1 Georgia 43, Missouri 6
Stetson Bennett passed for 255 yards and two touchdowns before giving way to former starter JT Daniels, leading No. 1 Georgia to the win.
The game opened new questions for Georgia at quarterback while affirming the Bulldogs’ season-long defensive dominance. Missouri was held to 273 total yards in Georgia’s seventh game of the season allowing no more than 10 points.
Missouri’s Tyler Badie, the SEC’s leading rusher, was held to 41 yards on the ground.
It remains to be seen how playing time might be split between Kedon Slovis and Jaxson Dart, but USC’s chance for success likely rests in the run game.
Georgia (9-0, 7-0 Southeastern Conference) was impressive in scoring 40 unanswered points after Missouri’s early 3-0 lead. The Bulldogs began the day leading the nation with their average of 6.6 points allowed per game.
Missouri (4-5, 1-4) also could have ongoing questions at quarterback.
At North Carolina 58, No. 9 Wake Forest 55
Ty Chandler ran for career highs of 213 yards and four touchdowns to help the Tar Heels rally from 18 down in the third quarter to hand the Demon Deacons their first loss in a nonconference matchup of instate Atlantic Coast Conference teams.
Chandler’s big day included a 50-yard breakaway run with 1:12 left. That was the final blow for the Tar Heels (5-4) as they rallied from a huge third-quarter deficit to beat the Demon Deacons (8-1, No. 9 CFP) for the second straight year, following a 21-point comeback last year by erasing a 45-27 deficit with 7:38 left in the third.
While the loss doesn’t impact the Demon Deacons’ pursuit of their first ACC title since 2006 since it was part of a home-and-home nonconference series, it does likely end their hopes of climbing deeper into the College Football Playoff race, even if they win out in league play and win the ACC championship game.
Sam Hartman threw for 398 yards and five touchdowns while running for 78 yards and two more scores for Wake Forest. A.T. Perry and Jaquarii Roberson each hauled in a pair of touchdown grabs to lead a 615-yard effort from the offense.
At No. 16 Mississippi 27, Liberty 14
Matt Corral threw for 324 yards and a touchdown to lead No. 15 Mississippi past Liberty and former Rebels coach Hugh Freeze.
Corral continued to build a Heisman Trophy resume, completing 20 of 27 passes, including six completions of 20-plus yards.
The Rebels (7-2) raced to a 24-0 halftime lead, highlighted by a 70-yard touchdown run by Jerrion Ealy on the game’s second play.
Dannis Jackson had six receptions for a game-high 126 yards, including a 40-yard touchdown catch. John Rhys Plumlee added seven receptions for 110 yards. Ealy rushed for 115 yards in 10 carries and added another 4-yard touchdown run as the Rebels built the insurmountable first half advantage.
Liberty (7-3) was led by Malik Willis, who ran for a 3-yard touchdown and finished 16 of 25 for 173 yards, but threw three interceptions.
Illinois 14, at No. 20 Minnesota 6
Chase Brown rushed 33 times for 150 yards, and the Illinois defense delivered six sacks and two interceptions of Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan on the way to victory.
Kerby Joseph picked off a Morgan pass at the Illini 45-yard line with 38 seconds left to halt the too-little-too-late rally by the Gophers (6-3, 4-2), whose four-game winning streak that catapulted them into sole possession of first place in the Big Ten West Division was stopped cold.
Morgan scored on a fourth-and-1 bootleg with 4:56 to go after going 7 for 8 for 68 yards on that drive to pull the Gophers within one score.
The Illini (4-6, 3-4) finished the game with seven consecutive punts, except for a kneel-down at the end of each half.
No. 25 Pittsburgh 52, at Duke 29
Kenny Pickett threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score as Pittsburgh pulled away for the win against Duke.
Pickett threw for 405 yards as the Panthers (7-2, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference, No. 25 CFP) bounced back from a home loss to Miami a week earlier. They have their best nine-game record since an 8-1 mark in 2009.
Sam Scarton kicked four field goals for Pittsburgh, which leads the ACC’s Coastal Division and improved to 4-0 in road games. Jordan Addison, who scored on a reception and a rush, racked up 171 receiving yards on seven catches.
Duke (3-6, 0-5) lost its fifth game in a row. Quarterback Gunnar Holmberg exited with an upper-body injury on the team’s final possession of the first half after throwing for 174 yards and a touchdown. Running back Mataeo Durant gained 81 yards on 25 carries.
At Memphis 28, SMU 25
Seth Henigan threw for 392 yards and two touchdowns, and Memphis’ defense stymied Southern Methodist, which is ranked No. 23 in the Associated Press poll.
Henigan, who missed last week’s loss to UCF with a right shoulder injury, completed 34 of 53 passes, including touchdowns of 2 yards to Eddie Lewis and 27 yards to Javon Ivory.
It took a stout defensive effort in the fourth quarter to preserve the victory for the Tigers (5-4, 2-3 American Athletic Conference).
SMU (7-2, 3-2) trailed 28-10 after a 40-yard pass from Memphis running back Rodrigues Clark to tight end Sean Dykes with 11:04 remaining.
Army 21, Air Force 14
Jordyn Law recovered teammate Christian Anderson’s fumble at the goal line for an overtime touchdown and Army defeated Air Force in Arlington, Texas
After Law’s game-saving recovery, the Black Knights (5-3) denied the Falcons (6-3) the end zone when Jabari Moore broke up Haaziq Daniels’ fourth-down pass.
The victory means Army can do no worse than a tie for the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy, which goes to the service academy with the best record in round-robin competition. Army will retain the prize whether it wins or loses against Navy in December as Air Force defeated the Midshipmen earlier this season. Army came in having won three of the past four trophies.