NFL Week 10 best bets: Chiefs vs. Raiders among games with intriguing odds

For the second consecutive week, underdogs were barking loud and clear. After pups went 10-4-1 against the spread in Week 8, they followed by going 9-4 in Week 9 ahead of Monday night’s game. There were outright upsets from the Broncos and Jaguars as double-digit underdogs.

It feels like that time of year in the NFL when good teams have a letdown performance and the below-average teams are desperately trying to salvage their seasons. Perhaps that should be factored into handicaps a bit more over the next few weeks.

Here are three interesting early lines for Week 10: