Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live updates, news, odds and score

Matt Cassel Q&A: Stories from Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford’s former backup

Detroit Lions quarterbacks Matthew Stafford, left, and Matt Cassel walk together to the field before a game against the Minnesota Vikings in 2018. (Rey Del Rio / Associated Press)

Former USC quarterback Matt Cassel played 14 seasons in the NFL, including four with the New England Patriots as Tom Brady’s backup and one with the Detroit Lions as Matthew Stafford’s backup. With Stafford and the Rams playing Brady and the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, Times reporter Gary Klein spoke with Cassel — now an analyst for NBC Sports Boston — about the star quarterbacks.

This interview was edited for length and clarity:

You played with Brady at the start of your career in 2005-08 and with Stafford late in your career in 2018. How are Brady and Stafford alike?

There are so many similarities in their approach, their high football IQ, their processing — and they’re both great leaders. They’re meticulous in how they go about their preparation. I was with Brady and I saw all the film that he’d watch and the questions and all that. When I was in Detroit I had not been around Stafford as much. But Stafford’s got, like, one of those photographic memories where he can watch film and he could just recite, ‘Hey, go to play 21 right there. I want to look at the defense that I watched last night.’ And I’m like, play 21? How the hell do you remember play 21 in this game?” Brady is very similar in terms of his memory. He can remember plays from years ago. ‘I remember when they did this.’ Both of them have seen so much football, and that’s the wealth of knowledge that comes with starting and playing early in your career. They have recollection of games, plays and also individuals on the opposite side of the ball. They know exactly who they’re going up against. They can tell you their numbers, everything about them. They can see a player one time and be able to compartmentalize that, put in in their brain so the next time they go up against that same opponent, they know the strengths, weaknesses or are familiar with how to attack a particular player. They have an incredible ability to watch film, understand it, digest and apply it. Not only that but the ability to process a defense, to go in and see something one time and make a quick change or adapt to what they’re doing. They also stay on the field. I mean both of these guys are two of the toughest guys I’ve ever been around at the position.

