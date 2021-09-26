Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live updates, news, odds and score

Matt Cassel Q&A: Stories from Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford’s former backup
Former USC quarterback Matt Cassel played 14 seasons in the NFL, including four with the New England Patriots as Tom Brady’s backup and one with the Detroit Lions as Matthew Stafford’s backup. With Stafford and the Rams playing Brady and the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, Times reporter Gary Klein spoke with Cassel — now an analyst for NBC Sports Boston — about the star quarterbacks.
This interview was edited for length and clarity:
You played with Brady at the start of your career in 2005-08 and with Stafford late in your career in 2018. How are Brady and Stafford alike?
There are so many similarities in their approach, their high football IQ, their processing — and they’re both great leaders. They’re meticulous in how they go about their preparation. I was with Brady and I saw all the film that he’d watch and the questions and all that. When I was in Detroit I had not been around Stafford as much. But Stafford’s got, like, one of those photographic memories where he can watch film and he could just recite, ‘Hey, go to play 21 right there. I want to look at the defense that I watched last night.’ And I’m like, play 21? How the hell do you remember play 21 in this game?” Brady is very similar in terms of his memory. He can remember plays from years ago. ‘I remember when they did this.’ Both of them have seen so much football, and that’s the wealth of knowledge that comes with starting and playing early in your career. They have recollection of games, plays and also individuals on the opposite side of the ball. They know exactly who they’re going up against. They can tell you their numbers, everything about them. They can see a player one time and be able to compartmentalize that, put in in their brain so the next time they go up against that same opponent, they know the strengths, weaknesses or are familiar with how to attack a particular player. They have an incredible ability to watch film, understand it, digest and apply it. Not only that but the ability to process a defense, to go in and see something one time and make a quick change or adapt to what they’re doing. They also stay on the field. I mean both of these guys are two of the toughest guys I’ve ever been around at the position.
Rams and Bucs players take the field at SoFi Stadium
Players from the Rams and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on the field at SoFi Stadium for early warmups before today’s game.
It’s a marquee matchup and a possible preview of an NFC playoff game.
Both teams are regarded as contenders to win the NFC and play in the Super Bowl. The Buccaneers last season became the first team to win a Super Bowl in its home stadium. The Rams are trying to become the second.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford aims to repeat what Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady did last season — win a Super Bowl in his first season with a new team.
Two weeks ago, Stafford thrilled the crowd in his Rams debut, passing for three touchdowns — including two long ones. Last Sunday, he led a trademark game-winning drive on the road against the Indianapolis Colts.
Brady, playing in his first game in Los Angeles, has passed for nine touchdowns, with two interceptions, and leads an offense that is scoring an NFL-best 39.5 points a game.
Sony Michel is expected to start at running back for the Rams in place of the injured Darrell Henderson. Rams coach Sean McVay said he will get receiver DeSean Jackson more involved. Jackson, long one of the NFL’s best deep threats, lined up for only three plays and was not targeted against the Colts.
For the Rams, the Buccaneers are just another team to beat
They are defending Super Bowl champions, and among the favorites to play again in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in February.
Their quarterback, if he ever retires, is bound for the Hall of Fame.
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 2-0 and looking like a team that could become the first to win back-to-back NFL championships since the ageless Brady led the New England Patriots to titles in the 2003 and 2004 seasons.
But don’t suggest to the unbeaten Rams that Sunday’s showdown is a measuring-stick game for a team with designs on following the Buccaneers as the second to win a Super Bowl in its home stadium.
Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: NFL betting picks, odds and analysis
The betting outlook for Sunday’s game between the Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
So far, so good in the Matthew Stafford era. The Rams are 2-0, though they did fail to cover against the Indianapolis Colts. The line was -3 or -3.5 and the Rams won 27-24 in a game in which they trailed in for only 2 minutes 9 seconds. The Colts took a 21-17 lead in the first minute of the fourth quarter. The Rams marched right downfield and then won on Matt Gay’s 38-yard field goal with 2:23 left.
It was a win for the Rams, but the loss of running back Darrell Henderson Jr. put a damper on things. Henderson is unlikely to play this week, which means that Stafford will be plenty busy with a limited running game.
That looks to be a concern for the Rams. Last week, they at least gave the illusion of trying to run and had 101 yards in 29 carries. Stafford threw 30 times, with nine receptions on 11 targets from Cooper Kupp. Kupp is the only player Stafford has targeted at least nine times. The Rams are fifth in the NFL in yards per play but have only run 110 plays to this point.
Rams vs. Buccaneers matchups: Matthew Stafford looks to extend impressive start
Breaking down how the Rams (2-0) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) match up heading into their game at 1:25 p.m. Pacific time Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The game will be carried on Fox (Channel 11).
When Rams have the ball: Quarterback Matthew Stafford aims to continue his impressive start after leading the Rams to a rout over the Chicago Bears and engineering a game-winning field-goal drive against the Indianapolis Colts. Stafford has connected on long, mid-range and short passes for five touchdowns. Receiver Cooper Kupp has had more than 100 yards receiving in each game. Look for Stafford to continue going to Kupp, Robert Woods and Van Jefferson — and whether coach Sean McVay makes good on his proclamation to get DeSean Jackson more involved. Running back Darrell Henderson is nursing a rib injury, and McVay has said that he would be a game-time decision. Henderson did not practice this week, however, so Sony Michel almost certainly will start for the first time, with rookie Jake Funk serving as the backup. The Buccaneers’ front features linemen Ndamukong Suh, Vita Vea and William Gholston and linebackers Lavonte David, Devin White and Shaquil Barrett. Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul is out because of hand and shoulder injuries. The Buccaneers rank near the bottom of the NFL in pass defense, but that’s partly because other teams can’t keep pace with the league’s highest-scoring offense.